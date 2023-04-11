SOFTBALL
POTOMAC 12, HYLTON 6: Mikayla Amos recorded four RBI and got the win in the Panthers’ Cardinal District win Monday.
Amos finished the game 2 for 3 with three runs scored and a home run. She allowed one hit and struck out six in 3.1 innings. Potomac is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the district.
Hylton falls to 0-4 and 2-7.
MADISON 3, BATTLEFIELD 0: Madison scored two runs in the bottom of the third and one in the fourth in the non-district win.
The Warhawks held the Bobcats (4-4) to two hits.
BASEBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 8, HYLTON 0: Zyhir Hope and Ayden Mitchell each had two RBI in the Eagles’ non-district win Monday.
Kenny Foster got the win. He struck out three in two innings. Colonial Forge is 8-1 and Hylton is 1-8.
GIRLS SOCCER
HYLTON 3, WOODBRIDGE 2: The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the Cardinal District.
BOYS SOCCER
Scores
Colgan 1, Potomac 0
Hylton 2, Woodbridge 1
