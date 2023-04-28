Potomac High School named Quiana Kizer as its new head girls basketball coach Friday.
Kizer was a four-year starter for the Panthers’ girls basketball team before graduating from the Dumfries school in 2009. She is the sister of Potomac’s all-time leading scorer, Lynetta Kizer.
Quiana Kizer replaces Shanice Fuller who stepped down after five seasons.
Fuller went 55-48 during her tenure. Potomac reached the first round of regionals each of the last four seasons
This past season, Potomac won the Cardinal District regular-season title this season by going 12-0. Fuller was named the Cardinal District Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
