There have been some unusual and out-of-sorts outdoor venues in recent days where public high-school sports teams of all seasons in Arlington have held workouts under COVID-19 guidelines.
The Wakefield High boys basketball team has gathered on the tennis courts and the Yorktown High golf team arranged a makeshift driving range in the outfield of the baseball field, with the tees set up in the bullpen.
Crew and wrestling teams at Washington-Liberty High have worked out on grass fields, something way out of the norm.
Such workouts within the Arlington school systems were only permitted starting Oct. 12 for all teams, with the stipulation that each be held outside. Even the girls gymnastics teams are doing some running on the track.
“You do the best with the situation you have,” Yorktown gynmastics coach Jessie Everett said. “Now it’s just good to get the team together.”
The fall sports seasons were postponed until the spring because of the pandemic. Some schedules have been released for the upcoming winter sports campaign, set to begin in late December, but there has been no final decision if that will happen.
If the winter season does begin, the regular season will last from late December until Jan. 30. Basketball teams will play in the neighborhood of 12 to 14 games, with openers Dec. 21, then maybe two more games the rest of the month.
The January schedule has teams playing every 2.2 days, starting with Jan. 4 contests. Postseason tournaments are still being planned, if they will even be held.
No winter schedules have been released yet for private Bishop O’Connell High School, with decisions yet to be made about those campaigns.
The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association recently announced a decision to hold state basketball, swimming and diving and track and field tournaments, but not wrestling, which is considered too high risk.
The tournament formats will be much different than before, being more of an invitational setup opposed to qualify by virtue of state-wide rankings. That means there could be more teams participating than normal in those tournaments.
In past years 12 teams participated in the different divisions of the girls and boys state basketball tournaments. Indoor track and field and swimming and diving have dozens of teams and individuals competing.
The basketball tournaments are schedule for Feb. 23-27, the state track meet Feb. 20 and the swim and dive state competition Feb. 19-20.
O’Connell basketball and swim and dive teams are perennial top finishers in those state tournaments.
The O’Connell girls finished second in this past season’s Division I state tournament, losing to Paul VI Catholic in the championship game and finishing with 24 victories.
WAKEFIELD COACHING OPENINGS: Wakefield High School has an opening for a head swimming and diving coach and a girls head tennis coach.
The swimming and diving season is during the winter, scheduled to begin in December. The tennis season is during the spring.
In track and field, Wakefield has openings for assistant coaches for sprints, jumps and hurdles. The school also needs a varsity assistant girls lacrosse coach.
Contact Nate Hailey at Nathel.hailey@apsva.us.
WASHINGTON-LIBERTY HIGH HAS COACHING OPENINGS Washington-Liberty High School has openings for the various coaches positions: Head girls freshman basketball, head junior varsity girls softball, varsity assistant for girls tennis, varsity assistant for girls soccer and varsity assistant for girls and boys crew.
For information about the openings, contact Carol Callaway at: carol.callaway@apsva.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.