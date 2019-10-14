It’s taken for granted. A lot has to happen, be prepared for and planned before a varsity high-school football game can be played.
There’s so much more involved than just two teams being on site, kicking off and starting to play. Planning such a contest is a big undertaking.
There are things that need to be checked. Like, do the public-address system, scoreboard and field lights work? Same for that popcorn machine. Are bathrooms available and operational? On occasion, some those systems don’t work, presenting issues.
Then there’s the field to prepare. With the vast majority of high-school surfaces now artificial turf, that eliminates so much prep work, like cutting and watering the grass, lining the field and fixing bad spots and divots.
With fake grass, those orange yard- makers and end-zone pylons still need to be put in place, and maybe a field vacuum or cleaner needs to be run over the synthetic surface. Sideline benches have to be correctly aligned.
Also, is there a trained chain crew on hand to work the first-down sideline markers, and are those markers in working order? Sometimes that’s an issue. Along those same lines, sideline ball girls or boys are needed.
Have the game officials been notified about working the event, as well as a scoreboard operator?
A public-address game announcer and a spotter for that person – and good ones for each aren’t easy to find – are a must. Rosters need to be available for spectators.
There are others who need to be on hand and contacted to be in place – such as medical trainers, some sort of police presence, in-house school administrators working game security and crowd control, parking attendants if necessary, an entire staff to run however many concessions stands, ticket- takers and front-gate workers.
Once all of those people, systems and things are in place and working, the football game can begin.
