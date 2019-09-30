There was a time not long ago that the press box during high-school football games at some schools was not the place for the press.
The venues often were filled with chatty and cheering students who had no purpose in the place, members of a school’s booster clubs, faculty members, some parents and others for unnecessary reasons. As a result, members of the press would avoid such places like a bad cold.
Those noisy venues were no place to work at all. Sometimes members of the press were even told there was no room for the press anyhow. Funny, a press box but no room for the press? That’s strange.
The situation has significantly changed at many schools, with press boxes run much more professionally as a working space and becoming less cluttered with those unnecessaries. These days, anyone not working the game in some manner or having a purpose is not allowed inside.
Announcers, scorekeepers and scoreboard operators, coaches, anyone taping the game, and the press – if they choose– are those inside. Even school administrators aren’t up there much, making brief appearances on occasion to pass along information to the announcer. Administrators are busy working the field instead.
Some members of the media still avoid the press box in favor of working and walking the sidelines instead to cover those high-school football games. It’s much more fun down there, plus there is so much more to see, hear, observe and learn, and the space is wide open and not restricted.
It’s nice, though, for the media to have the option of being inside a press box in wet weather. Falling rain or snow and high winds make it difficult to take notes along sidelines.
So very good to those schools for understanding and enforcing that a press box is a serious place for work, not for cheering, excessive talking and other silliness.
