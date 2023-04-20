Kim Graham-Miller and Ali Krieger will become the fifth and sixth athletes from the Prince William County area to be inducted into the VHSL Hall of Fame. Here are the previous four:

PAULA GIRVEN

Sport: Track

High school: Gar-Field (1976 graduate)

Year inducted into Hall of Fame: 1998

BENITA FITZGERALD MOSLEY

Sport: Track

High school: Gar-Field (1979)

Year inducted into Hall of Fame: 2000

SHEENA TOSTA

Sport: Track

High school: Gar-Field (2000)

Year inducted into Hall of Fame: 2018

REBECCA WAKEFIELD-SNIDER

Sport: Soccer/Basketball

High school: Woodbridge (1988)

Year inducted into Hall of Fame: 2019

Did you know?

Five of Prince William’s six VHSL Hall of Fame inductees (Girven, Fitzgerald Mosley, Tosta, Krieger and Graham-Miller) represented the United States at some point in the Summer Olympics

