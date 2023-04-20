Kim Graham-Miller and Ali Krieger will become the fifth and sixth athletes from the Prince William County area to be inducted into the VHSL Hall of Fame. Here are the previous four:
PAULA GIRVEN
Sport: Track
High school: Gar-Field (1976 graduate)
Year inducted into Hall of Fame: 1998
BENITA FITZGERALD MOSLEY
Sport: Track
High school: Gar-Field (1979)
Year inducted into Hall of Fame: 2000
SHEENA TOSTA
Sport: Track
High school: Gar-Field (2000)
Year inducted into Hall of Fame: 2018
REBECCA WAKEFIELD-SNIDER
Sport: Soccer/Basketball
High school: Woodbridge (1988)
Year inducted into Hall of Fame: 2019
Did you know?
Five of Prince William’s six VHSL Hall of Fame inductees (Girven, Fitzgerald Mosley, Tosta, Krieger and Graham-Miller) represented the United States at some point in the Summer Olympics
