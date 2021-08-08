Prince William County Public Schools have implemented the following protocols going into the 2021-22 school year for high school athletics:
Diana Gulotta, the school system’s director of communication services, said the school division will “continue COVID-19 screening and positive case exposures reporting and notification as we have been doing since the start of the athletic seasons during the pandemic.”
The school division’s masking requirements will be in effect for all indoor activities for spectators. Athletes playing indoors are not required to wear masks but encouraged to do so if not vaccinated.
Regular admission fees will be reinstated for games. There are no capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 for the upcoming sports season at this time.
Should any guidance change from local, state, or national officials, Gulotta said the school division will adjust as necessary.
