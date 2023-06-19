SUDLEY SEAHORSES 2,873, WELLINGTON DOLPHINS 2,376
It was a cool and breezy start on Saturday morning as the Sudley Seahorses traveled to Wellington to take on the Wellington Dolphins to start the 2023 Prince William Swim League season.
Even though it was the first meet and the team had been able to only have one morning practice as most of the team were still in school, 45% of both the men and women swimmers dropped time in their individual events and the Seahorses only had disqualifications in 10 individual events. As is the tradition and a core value of the PWSL, both teams exhibited excellent sportsmanship while competing.
Each swim meet is only possible due to the help of the many volunteers from both teams who work throughout the week to prepare for the meet and prepare and enter entries into the computer systems.
The home teams set up for the meet the night before and in the very early morning hours of Saturday and prepare and serve food and beverages in the concession’s area.
During the meet the army of volunteers from both teams includes officials, timers, recorders, computer teams, ribbon teams, callers, clerk of course helpers, walkers, runners, and coaches. Thanks to all the parents and coaches throughout the PWSL for taking the time to help make these meets happen for our swimmers!
In a time-honored tradition that has been taking place since the early 1970’s, the Seahorse team and their families then gathered for a ribbon ceremony that is unique to the Seahorse nation.
While many teams in the PWSL recognize their swimmers by placing ribbons in folders or coaches presenting ribbons at practice, the Seahorse tradition is to recognize each child present individually in front of the team and their families with recognition with placement and achievement ribbons.
The ribbon ceremony is possible only because our ribbons crew works during and after the meet labeling and sorting close to 1200 ribbons. The cards with times on them must be scored, times entered into the computer, times verified, and then ribbon labels are printed. The labels are put on the back of the place ribbons and the achievement ribbons.
These are then alphabetized. Each child could earn up to eight ribbons per meet, a potential of 1600 ribbons! At away meets when most of us have time for lunch, this crew works to prepare for the ribbon ceremony back at Sudley. At home meets it takes approximately 1.5 hours to get everything ready but the recognition the children receive is well worth the wait.
Sudley Ribbon High Achievers:
Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: Lauren Balagtas, Lilian Beemer, Jack Carpenter, Isaak Fowkes, Anastasia Garvey, Joshua Hepburn, Dominic Judge, William Judge, Philomena Kay, Carter Layden, Jake Moats, Jamie Moats, Kenneth Daniel Nguyen, Kylie Payne, Hadley Simpson, Harper Simpson and Isabella Walls
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Katherine Beemer, Meghan Condon, Peter Davis, John Garvey, Sophia Halisky, Clare Kay, Thomas Keapproth, Henry Millette, Andrew Nguyen, Natalie O’Connor, Hugh Pennefather, Regina Pennefather, Gabriella Russo and Kaitlyn Venturini
Swimmers with 6 Ribbons: Olivia Bruns, Elle Carpenter, Clara Condon, Benjamin Cooper, Landon Craft, Eleanor Fowkes, Alaina Grocholski, Brian Haney, Lindsay Hawkins, Madeline Henderson, Luke Hepburn, Elizabeth Hurley, Everett Iszard, Michael Kay, Thomas Klump, Mark Linares, Avila Mantooth, Tis Matt, James Patrick Nguyen, Kelsey Payne, Daniel Schroer, Colette Sciscilo, Dominic Sciscilo, Samantha Venturini, Eliana Walls, and Evan Zimmer
Swimmers with 5 Firsts: Benjamin Cooper and Isabella Walls
Next week the Seahorses host the Ashland Stingrays in our first home meet of the season.
