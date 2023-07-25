SUDLEY SEAHORSES 2,763, BRIDLEWOOD BRIDLEWAVES 2,481
In the final dual meet of the 2023 PWSL swim season, the Sudley Seahorses hosted the Bridlewood Bridlewaves. The Seahorses prevailed despite swimming without several of their teammates due to illness and other family events. The Seahorse finished the dual meet season with a 4-1 record.
Sudley Ribbon High Achievers:
Swimmers with 5 First Place Ribbons: Jamie Cornwell, Thomas Klump, Anthony Rannells, and Isabella Walls
Swimmers with 8 Ribbons: Isaak Fowkes
Swimmers with 7 Ribbons: Brian Haney, Colette Sciscilo, Dominic Sciscilo, Harper Simpson, David Winkler, and Hatcher Young
Swimmers with 6 Ribbons: Elle Carpenter, Jamie Cornwell, Landon Craft, Anastasia Garvey, Maria Grado, John Halisky, Katherine Heiny, Mark Linares, Avila Mantooth, Henry Millette, Jack Millette, Kenneth Nguyen, Natalie O’Connor, Charbel Pennefather, and Troy Utter.
The Seahorses had several outstanding Top 3 in the PWSL relay performances. The 13-14 Boys 200 Meter Freestyle Relay Team finished with the 2nd best time in in the PWSL this week with Jake Moats, Angelo Chierico, Colby Alexander, and Mark Linares.
The 15-18 Girls 200 Meter Medley Relay claimed 2nd place in the PWSL this week featuring Delaney Palenscar, Violet Pizzillo, Stella Chierico, and Jamie Cornwell.
The 15-18 Girls 200 Meter Freestyle Relay claimed 2nd place in the PWSL this week featuring Delaney Palenscar, Violet Pizzillo, Alaina Grocholski, and Jamie Cornwell. The 8 & Under Mixed 100 Meter Medley Relay Team finished 3rd in the PWSL with Shayla Matt, Isabella Walls, Jack Carpenter, and Tony Rannells.
The 9-10 Girls 100 Meter Medley Relay Team of Hadley Simpson, Katherine Beemer, Elle Carpenter, and Kylie Payne finished 2nd in the PWSL this week. The 8 & Under Boys 100 Meter Freestyle Relay Team finished 2nd in the PWSL featuring Hugh Pennefather, Jack Millette, Michael Kay, and Tony Rannells. The 9-10 Girls 100 Meter Freestyle Relay Team of Hadley Simpson, Elle Carpenter, Katherine Beemer, and Kylie Payne finished 3rd in the PWSL this week.
The Seahorses also had several outstanding Top 5 in the PWSL individual performances. Jamie Cornwell finished with the 4th best time in the 15-18 Girls 50 Meter Fly and 3rd in the PWSL in the 15-18 Girls 50 Meter Free. Thomas Klump finished 3rd in the PWSL in the 11-12 Boys 50 Meter Breaststroke.
Hadley Simpson finished 5th in the PWSL in the 10 & Under 100 Meter Individual Medley. Tis Matt finished 4th in the PWSL in the 11-12 Girls 50 Meter Fly and 5th in the 11-12 Girls 100 Meter Individual Medley. Isabella Walls finished 2nd in the PWSL in the 8 & Under Girls 25 Meter Breast. Tony Rannells finished 3rd in the PWSL in the 8 & Under Boys 25 Meter Breast. Mark Linares finished 4th in the PWSL in the 13-14 Boys 50 Meter Fly.
Next week the Seahorses host the Piedmont Tsunamis and the Dominion Valley Sharks in the Blue Division Championship.
