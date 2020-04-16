NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number.
2020
BATTLEFIELD
BRENTSVILLE
Cassidy Avenick, soccer, Eastern
Madeline Bohan, soccer, Bridgewater
Sydney Crum, equestrian, Hollins
Vince DiMauro, baseball, High Point
Blake Moore, lacrosse, Lander
Tyler Talavera, track, Lynchburg
COLGAN
Jordan Bradford, football, ASA Brooklyn
Everett Catlett, baseball, Georgetown
Courtney Creedon, swimming, Sweet Briar
Matt Graves, lacrosse, Shenandoah
Victoria Henry, gymnastics, Ball State
Ryley Johnson, baseball, East Carolina
Ismail Kamara, soccer, George Mason
Victoria Kennedy, crew, Boston
Kyleigh Kulka, swimming, Lynchburg
Jada Konte, soccer, UConn
Kristin Lough, volleyball, Concord
Dante Massimo, soccer, Catholic
Madisen Melice, softball, Rhode Island
Isabella Myles, track, Seton Hill
Caelaiann Morrison, lacrosse, West Virginia Wesleyan
Meghan Murphy, softball, Roanoke
Wanci Nana, soccer, Tufts
Tanner Ray, baseball, Bridgewater
Garrett Riley, baseball, Potomac State
Gabe Russell, lacrosse, Shenandoah
Michael Schaefer, soccer, ODU
GAR-FIELD
Brooke Driver, bowling, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
FOREST PARK
Griffin Boone, baseball, VCU
Joshua Howells, soccer, Slippery Rock
Zaire Johnson, volleyball, Nicholls State
FREEDOM
Kealey Davis, football, Hutchinson Community College
Jason Hawkins, football, Virginia State
Vershon Lee, football, South Carolina
TJ Mountain, football, Lackawanna Community College
Quest Powell, football, North Carolina Central
HYLTON
Jahaira Aviles, soccer, Shenandoah
Juanya Braxton, football, Frostburg State
Madison Lee, soccer, Penn State-Harrisburg.
Grace Lutz, softball, James Madison
Ethan Marotske, baseball, Lynchburg
Nicole Mejia, soccer, Chowan
Danielle Swain, soccer, Jacksonville
LANGLEY
Madeline McGaughey, field hockey, William & Mary
MANASSAS PARK
Jordyn Scott, softball, Hampton
OSBOURN
Chance Hollingsworth, football, Howard
OSBOURN PARK
Jed Barrett, baseball, VMI
Jack Braley, baseball, Christopher Newport
Cameron Mozingo-Morales, baseball, Shepherd
Hannah Osaro, basketball, Longwood
Erik Parnell, baseball, Mary Washington
Angel Pedroza, baseball, Bryant and Stratton
Shane Saunders, baseball, VMI
Ethan Wilson, basketball, Virginia State
PATRIOT
Tim Baldwin Jr, football, Indiana
Zack Blue, basketball, Mary Washington
Jordan Campbell, diving, Delaware
Nick Capannelli, lacrosse, Air Force
Elli Cardone, acrobatics and tumbling, Fairmont State
Ashley Casey, volleyball, Bridgewater
Olivia Dworakowski, lacrosse, Winthrop lacrosse
Riley Eikhoff, baseball, Coastal Carolina
Stephen Gilbert, swimming, Milligan
Lauren Gresham, lacrosse, Wilmington
Victoria Haugen, soccer, Virginia Tech
Josie Helpard, lacrosse, Radford
Conor Jersey, baseball, Patrick Henry Community College
Ryan Kindel, lacrosse, Tampa
Sammie Murphy, softball, Roanoke
Jacob Neal, swimming, Edinboro
Tyler Negron, football, James Madison
Hannah Nugent, soccer, Bridgewater
Caleb Paarfus, soccer, Shenandoah
Justin Peterson, football, VMI
Bert Redding, baseball, Wake Tech
Mario Rivera, soccer, USC-Aiken
Zach Rowe, swimming, Delaware
Mikayla Scheutz, soccer, Longwood
Tyler Settle, football, Slippery Rock
Hannah Sherin, lacrosse, Bridgewater
Ryan Thatcher, lacrosse, Chatham
POTOMAC
Braden Mack, baseball, Cornell
Ben Thomas, baseball, Ferrum
Zoe Kanti, basketball, Bridgewater
Edwin Linares, football, West Liberty
Catherine Purnell, swimming, Duke
WASHINGTON-LIBERTY
Kate Sheire, volleyball, Brown
WOODBRIDGE
RJ Adams, football, Kentucky
Rafeel Ampong, football, Towson
Kayla Conners, volleyball, Christopher Newport
Samuel Congleton, wrestling, Davidson
Ryan Coulter, crew, Oregon State
Josh Davis, swimming, Florida Tech
Alia Denwiddie, basketball, Grambling State
Vanessa Laumbach, basketball, George Mason
Ellie Martin, swimming, Vermont
Mitchell Meyer, swimming, Florida
Antoine Sampah, football, LSU
Sheku Tonkara, football, Monmouth
2021
BATTLEFIELD
Jackson Baird, baseball, George Mason
Julianna Quintero, beach volleyball, Pepperdine
COLGAN
Ryan Kennedy, baseball, Virginia Tech
HYLTON
Diego Barrett, baseball, George Mason
LANGLEY
Kelly Chinn, golf, Duke
WOODBRIDGE
Carter Newman, baseball, Virginia Tech
2022
BATTLEFIELD
Carson Estridge, baseball, West Virginia
OSBOURN PARK
AJ Shepard, baseball, Indiana
PATRIOT
Mason Balsis, baseball, Virginia
Eli Serrano, baseball, N.C. State
2023
COLGAN
Brett Renfrow, baseball, Virginia Tech
Matthew Westley, baseball, Virginia Tech
