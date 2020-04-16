Victoria Henry.jpg

2020

BATTLEFIELD

Peter Benavides, baseball, Randolph-Macon
Johann Bachmann, soccer, Radford 
Trinity Byers, softball, Shenandoah
Logan Cleary, lacrosse, Cabrini                                                  
Bryce Corbett, golf, Radford
Colleen Daghita, crew, Fairfield
Jenna Daunt, soccer, Navy
Ian Dinga, lacrosse, RIT
Madison Failla, soccer, Spring Hill
Kiernan Field, lacrosse, Mary Washington
Carleigh Frilles, soccer, Coastal Carolina
Ella Gadoury, lacrosse, Liberty
Trevor Hatherly, lacrosse, Florida Southern
Mackenzie Hitt, soccer, Shenandoah
Kat Jenks, basketball, Rochester
Delaney Kerns, lacrosse, Bridgewater
Charlie Kurz, soccer, Elon
Jacob Lawler, baseball, Randolph-Macon
Payton Linden, lacrosse, Lynchburg
Carrie McIntire, soccer, Wake Forest
Olivia Migli, soccer, Duke
Sydney Ormond, lacrosse, North Greenville
Michelle Perkins, lacrosse, Lynchburg
Tori Powell, soccer, Virginia Tech
Henry Radzikowski, swimming, Penn State
Matthew Reheuser, lacrosse, Coast Guard
Zac Salazar, soccer, Shenandoah
Gianna Schweitzer, lacrosse, Wingate 
Anna Sisson, soccer, Delaware
Sade Smith. triathlon, East Tennessee State
Cole Snead, baseball, Randolph-Macon
Ryan Svienty, lacrosse, Lynchburg
Kyle Terrell, baseball, Wilson
Alexander Vera, swimming, VMI
Colby Vollmer, baseball, Shepherd

BRENTSVILLE

Cassidy Avenick, soccer, Eastern

Madeline Bohan, soccer, Bridgewater

Sydney Crum, equestrian, Hollins

Vince DiMauro, baseball, High Point

Blake Moore, lacrosse, Lander

Tyler Talavera, track, Lynchburg

COLGAN

Jordan Bradford, football, ASA Brooklyn

Everett Catlett, baseball, Georgetown

Courtney Creedon, swimming, Sweet Briar

Matt Graves, lacrosse, Shenandoah

Victoria Henry, gymnastics, Ball State

Ryley Johnson, baseball, East Carolina

Ismail Kamara, soccer, George Mason

Victoria Kennedy, crew, Boston

Kyleigh Kulka, swimming, Lynchburg

Jada Konte, soccer, UConn

Kristin Lough, volleyball, Concord

Dante Massimo, soccer, Catholic

Madisen Melice, softball, Rhode Island

Isabella Myles, track, Seton Hill

Caelaiann Morrison, lacrosse, West Virginia Wesleyan

Meghan Murphy, softball, Roanoke

Wanci Nana, soccer, Tufts

Tanner Ray, baseball, Bridgewater

Garrett Riley, baseball, Potomac State

Gabe Russell, lacrosse, Shenandoah

Michael Schaefer, soccer, ODU

GAR-FIELD

Brooke Driver, bowling, University of Maryland Eastern Shore 

Drew Early, baseball, Hood 
Josh Robinson, baseball, Mount Aloysius

FOREST PARK

Griffin Boone, baseball, VCU

Joshua Howells, soccer, Slippery Rock

Zaire Johnson, volleyball, Nicholls State

FREEDOM

Kealey Davis, football, Hutchinson Community College 

Jason Hawkins, football, Virginia State

Vershon Lee, football, South Carolina

TJ Mountain, football, Lackawanna Community College

Quest Powell, football, North Carolina Central

HYLTON

Jahaira Aviles, soccer, Shenandoah

Juanya Braxton, football, Frostburg State

Madison Lee, soccer, Penn State-Harrisburg. 

Grace Lutz, softball, James Madison

Ethan Marotske, baseball, Lynchburg

Nicole Mejia, soccer, Chowan

Danielle Swain, soccer, Jacksonville

LANGLEY

Madeline McGaughey, field hockey, William & Mary

MANASSAS PARK

Jordyn Scott, softball, Hampton

OSBOURN

Chance Hollingsworth, football, Howard

OSBOURN PARK

Jed Barrett, baseball, VMI

Jack Braley, baseball, Christopher Newport

Cameron Mozingo-Morales, baseball, Shepherd

Hannah Osaro, basketball, Longwood

Erik Parnell, baseball, Mary Washington

Angel Pedroza, baseball, Bryant and Stratton

Shane Saunders, baseball, VMI

Ethan Wilson, basketball, Virginia State

PATRIOT

Tim Baldwin Jr, football, Indiana

Zack Blue, basketball, Mary Washington

Jordan Campbell, diving, Delaware

Nick Capannelli, lacrosse, Air Force

Elli Cardone, acrobatics and tumbling, Fairmont State

Ashley Casey, volleyball, Bridgewater

Olivia Dworakowski, lacrosse, Winthrop lacrosse

Riley Eikhoff, baseball, Coastal Carolina

Stephen Gilbert, swimming, Milligan

Lauren Gresham, lacrosse, Wilmington

Victoria Haugen, soccer, Virginia Tech

Josie Helpard, lacrosse, Radford

Conor Jersey, baseball, Patrick Henry Community College

Ryan Kindel, lacrosse, Tampa

Sammie Murphy, softball, Roanoke

Jacob Neal, swimming, Edinboro

Tyler Negron, football, James Madison

Hannah Nugent, soccer, Bridgewater

Caleb Paarfus, soccer, Shenandoah

Justin Peterson, football, VMI

Bert Redding, baseball, Wake Tech

Mario Rivera, soccer, USC-Aiken

Zach Rowe, swimming, Delaware

Mikayla Scheutz, soccer, Longwood

Tyler Settle, football, Slippery Rock

Hannah Sherin, lacrosse, Bridgewater

Ryan Thatcher, lacrosse, Chatham

POTOMAC

Braden Mack, baseball, Cornell

Ben Thomas, baseball, Ferrum

STONEWALL JACKSON
Jovon Jackson, football, Fairmont State

Zoe Kanti, basketball, Bridgewater

Edwin Linares, football, West Liberty

Catherine Purnell, swimming, Duke

WASHINGTON-LIBERTY

Kate Sheire, volleyball, Brown

WOODBRIDGE

RJ Adams, football, Kentucky

Rafeel Ampong, football, Towson

Kayla Conners, volleyball, Christopher Newport

Samuel Congleton, wrestling, Davidson

Ryan Coulter, crew, Oregon State

Josh Davis, swimming, Florida Tech

Alia Denwiddie, basketball, Grambling State

Jenny DiTanna, soccer, Emory and Henry
Hassan Kanu, soccer, Shenandoah

Vanessa Laumbach, basketball, George Mason

Ellie Martin, swimming, Vermont

Mitchell Meyer, swimming, Florida

Antoine Sampah, football, LSU

Sheku Tonkara, football, Monmouth

2021

BATTLEFIELD

Jackson Baird, baseball, George Mason

Julianna Quintero, beach volleyball, Pepperdine

COLGAN

Ryan Kennedy, baseball, Virginia Tech

HYLTON

Diego Barrett, baseball, George Mason

LANGLEY

Kelly Chinn, golf, Duke

WOODBRIDGE

Carter Newman, baseball, Virginia Tech

2022

BATTLEFIELD

Carson Estridge, baseball, West Virginia

OSBOURN PARK

AJ Shepard, baseball, Indiana

PATRIOT

Mason Balsis, baseball, Virginia

Eli Serrano, baseball, N.C. State

2023

COLGAN

Brett Renfrow, baseball, Virginia Tech

Matthew Westley, baseball, Virginia Tech

