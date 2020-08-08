690A7067.jpg

Patriot's Jalen Stroman gains a big chunk of yardage on this kickoff return against Stonewall Jackson on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number.

2021

BATTLEFIELD

Jackson Baird, baseball, George Mason

Justin Bennin, football, Monmouth

Matt Binkowski, football, James Madison

Julianna Quintero, beach volleyball, Pepperdine

COLGAN

Alyssa Andrews, basketball, Virginia Tech

Ryan Kennedy, baseball, Virginia Tech

GAR-FIELD

Mason Woods, football, Louisiana-Monroe

HYLTON

Diego Barrett, baseball, George Mason

LANGLEY

Kelly Chinn, golf, Duke

PATRIOT

Jalen Stroman, football, Virginia Tech

WOODBRIDGE

Carter Newman, baseball, Virginia Tech

2022

BATTLEFIELD

Carson Estridge, baseball, West Virginia

PATRIOT

Mason Balsis, baseball, Virginia

Eli Serrano, baseball, N.C. State

AJ Shepard, baseball, Indiana

2023

COLGAN

Brett Renfrow, baseball, Virginia Tech

Matthew Westley, baseball, Virginia Tech

