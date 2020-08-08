NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number.
Photo gallery: local signees (Feb. 2020)
Photo gallery: local signees (Nov. 2019)
Photo gallery: local signees (Nov. 2018)
Photo gallery: local signees (Spring 2019)
2021
BATTLEFIELD
Jackson Baird, baseball, George Mason
Justin Bennin, football, Monmouth
Matt Binkowski, football, James Madison
Julianna Quintero, beach volleyball, Pepperdine
COLGAN
Alyssa Andrews, basketball, Virginia Tech
Ryan Kennedy, baseball, Virginia Tech
GAR-FIELD
Mason Woods, football, Louisiana-Monroe
HYLTON
Diego Barrett, baseball, George Mason
LANGLEY
Kelly Chinn, golf, Duke
PATRIOT
Jalen Stroman, football, Virginia Tech
WOODBRIDGE
Carter Newman, baseball, Virginia Tech
2022
BATTLEFIELD
Carson Estridge, baseball, West Virginia
PATRIOT
Mason Balsis, baseball, Virginia
Eli Serrano, baseball, N.C. State
AJ Shepard, baseball, Indiana
2023
COLGAN
Brett Renfrow, baseball, Virginia Tech
Matthew Westley, baseball, Virginia Tech
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.