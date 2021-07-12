The regular-season schedules for the 2021 fall high school football season are set.
A couple of things to note:
1. Gainesville High School is joining the Cedar Run District this coming school year, but will field only a junior varsity football team for 2021.
Because this is the second year of the two-year scheduling cycle, the district decided to have its teams play one other district team once as a non-conference game since it’s too hard to find a school to play one season. The first game featuring two Cedar Run District teams will count as the non-conference game.
Once Gainesville fields a varsity football team starting with the 2022 season, then the schedule will go back to where district teams only play each other once.
The Cedar Run expands to eight schools for the 2021-22 school year with the addition of Gainesville and Freedom-South Riding.
2. Hylton may play some or all of its games on the road this season. The Woodbridge school is having turf installed on its home field.
3. In perhaps the must-see game of the season, perennial power Freedom-Woodbridge travels to defending Class 5 state champion Stone Bridge Sept. 10.
4. Two other Loudoun County-based schools will play Class 6 Prince William County schools this season: Class 5 Woodgrove is at Forest Park Sept. 2 and hosts Potomac Sept. 10. Class 5 Briar Woods is at Hylton Sept. 10 and hosts Forest Park Sept. 17.
5. Woodbridge hosts Class 6 runner-up South County in both teams’ season opener Aug. 27.
6. As a way to drum up support between two nearby schools, Class 3 Manassas Park hosts Class 6 Osbourn from Manassas in both teams’ season opener Aug. 27.
BATTLEFIELD
Aug. 27 at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Patriot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Hylton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Patriot, 7 p.m.
BRENTSVILLE
Aug. 27 at Liberty-Bealeton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Fauquier, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Kettle Run, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at James Wood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Warren County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
COLGAN
Aug. 27, Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 John Champe. 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Potomac, 7 p.m.
FOREST PARK
Aug. 27 Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Hylton, 7 p.m.
FREEDOM
Aug. 27 Brooke Point, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Riverbend, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Potomac, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 Hylton, 7 p.m.
GAR-FIELD
Aug. 27 at North Stafford, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Patriot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Colgan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Potomac, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Hylton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
HYLTON (subject to change)
Aug. 27 at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Potomac at Forest Park, 1 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Colgan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 Forest Park, 7 p.m.
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT
Aug. 21 Fishburne Military, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 3 Paul VI, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 Potomac School, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Sidwell Friends, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 St. Albans, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Bishop Ireton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Northern Virginia Home School, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Maret, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Bishop O’Connell
Nov. 5 at Benedictine, 7 p.m.
MANASSAS PARK
Aug. 27 Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Park View-Sterling, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Thomas Jefferson Science and Tech, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Warren County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 George Mason, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
OSBOURN
Aug. 27 at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Colgan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 John Champe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
OSBOURN PARK
Aug. 27 at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Herndon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 John Champe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Hylton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT
Aug. 27 Hylton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 Battlefield, 7 p.m.
POTOMAC
Aug. 27 Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Brooke Point, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 Hylton at Forest Park, 1 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 Colgan, 7 p.m.
UNITY REED
Aug. 27 at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 John Champe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Patriot, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
WOODBRIDGE
Aug. 27 South County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at North Stafford, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Massaponax, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Hylton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
