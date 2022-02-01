IN_Battlefield_vs_Freedom_Football_Regionals__S519390.jpg

Freedom's Davis Bryson's (2) splits the seam on a quarterback designed run against Battlefield. Photo by Doug Stroud

NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number.

2022

BATTLEFIELD

Hillarie Adams, volleyball, Robert Morris 

Meghan Adams, lacrosse, Belmont Abbey

Winston Broiles, track, VCU

Reese Burch, soccer, Jacksonville State

Braydon Colliver, lacrosse, Lynn

Callie Curtis, lacrosse, Lee

Lilly Compton, softball, Wofford

Jamie Cornwell, swimming, James Madison 

Logan Davis, soccer, Air Force Academy

Dyson Dunham, wrestling, VMI

Noah Elazar, lacrosse, Roanoke

Carson Estridge, baseball, West Virginia

Sophia Heilen, swimming, William & Mary

Isabel Kelly, soccer, George Washington

Marisa Knouff, soccer, West Liberty

Ashley Loundermon, soccer, Radford

Lilly Lovell, soccer, Davidson

Siann Meadows, softball, Virginia State

Tess Penny, swimming, UNC-Asheville

Jack Robinson, baseball, Roanoke

Lucy Shafer, lacrosse, New Haven

Sage Viar, softball, Shenandoah

Wesley Williams, football, Duke 

BRENTSVILLE

Mia Brown, soccer, Glenville State

Hannah Case, soccer, Concord 

Madison Fitzpatrick, soccer, Marshall

Ben Huffman, swimming, Boston College 

Bryce Jackson, football, Merrimack

Ellie Post, softball, Christopher Newport 

Gavin Yohn, football, Davidson

COLGAN

Alana Beasley, soccer, George Washington

Evan Blanchard, baseball, George Mason 

Makayla Bowman, volleyball, Mary Washington

Brandon Cassedy, baseball, Christopher Newport 

Lauren Hebert, soccer, Southwest Tennessee

Ryan Kennedy, baseball, Virginia Tech

Connor Knox, baseball, George Mason

Ava Johns, softball, Marymount 

Carter Newman, baseball, Virginia Tech

Najah Perryman, basketball, Talladega 

Kirsten Shulsky, soccer, UNC-Asheville 

Alexis Andrews-Thompson, soccer, Shenandoah 

FOREST PARK

Owen Frye, baseball, DeSales

Madisyn Olson, softball, Concord

Jack Pokorak, baseball, High Point 

Sean Pokorak, baseball, Lynchburg 

Gilbert Tongrongou, football, Boston College

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE

Davis Bryson, football, Kennesaw State

Jibreel Al-Amin, football, Jacksonville State 

GAR-FIELD

Ryan Adams, football, Shepherd

Isaiah Crockett, football, VMI

QUANTICO

Madelyn Edwards, softball, Delaware State

OSBOURN

Diego Aviles, football, Wingate

Quentin Davis, football, Frostburg 

Brandon Hastings, football, Fairmont State

Matt Hollar, baseball, Emory & Henry

OSBOURN PARK

Darrah Nickens, softball, Louisburg 

Alena Hillyard, softball, Eastern Kentucky

Shelby Presgrave, softball, Mary Washington 

PATRIOT

Nathan Bishop, baseball, Roanoke 

Stella Chierico, swimming, Clarion

Max Ehrhardt, baseball, Salisbury 

Peter Gilbert, swimming, Milligan

Carly Gillette, soccer, Frostburg State

Landey Green, track/cross country, Western Carolina 

Emily Haugen, swimming, Cincinnati

Keith Jenkins, football, Morgan State 

Sarah Lysohir, softball, Averett

Hannah McGarvey, soccer, Longwood

Abby Ochs, soccer, Christopher Newport

Sophia Passa, lacrosse, Longwood

Dakota Russell, soccer, Lehigh

AJ Shepard, baseball, Indiana 

UNITY REED

Jalen Morrison, football, Norfolk State

Jashaun Morrison, football, Norfolk State

Shawn Murphy, football, Alabama

Sean Scott, football, Glenville State

WOODBRIDGE

Kofi Acheampong, football, Virginia State

Amarr Barrie, football, Wingate

Tylan Colbert, football, Virginia State

Michael Cooper, basketball, Shepherd 

Malik Hunter, football, Virginia State

Heather Lamont, crew, Washington College 

Emily Makin, swimming, University of Rhode Island

Sarah Medellin, softball, Shenandoah 

Luke Pietrandrea, baseball, Patrick Henry CC

Jenna Protacio, crew, Old Dominion 

Lola Sepulveda, gymnastics, University of Bridgeport

Mya Southerland, volleyball, Shepherd 

Oliver Nowell-Shortt, lacrosse, Bridgewater

Kara Trullender, lacrosse, Pittsburgh

Reina Washington, softball/basketball, Virginia State 

Ethan York, baseball, Mary Washington

2023

BATTLEFIELD

Camille Spink, swimming, Tennessee

BRENTSVILLE

Alden Yergey, basketball, Siena 

COLGAN

Jaedan Carter, baseball, Dayton

Samantha DeGuzman, soccer, Virginia Tech

Daniella Jimenez, lacrosse, George Mason 

Brielle Kemavor, volleyball, Brigham Young

Brett Renfrow, baseball, Virginia Tech

Matthew Westley, baseball, Virginia Tech

