NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number.
2022
BATTLEFIELD
Hillarie Adams, volleyball, Robert Morris
Meghan Adams, lacrosse, Belmont Abbey
Winston Broiles, track, VCU
Reese Burch, soccer, Jacksonville State
Braydon Colliver, lacrosse, Lynn
Callie Curtis, lacrosse, Lee
Lilly Compton, softball, Wofford
Jamie Cornwell, swimming, James Madison
Logan Davis, soccer, Air Force Academy
Dyson Dunham, wrestling, VMI
Noah Elazar, lacrosse, Roanoke
Carson Estridge, baseball, West Virginia
Sophia Heilen, swimming, William & Mary
Isabel Kelly, soccer, George Washington
Marisa Knouff, soccer, West Liberty
Ashley Loundermon, soccer, Radford
Lilly Lovell, soccer, Davidson
Siann Meadows, softball, Virginia State
Tess Penny, swimming, UNC-Asheville
Jack Robinson, baseball, Roanoke
Lucy Shafer, lacrosse, New Haven
Sage Viar, softball, Shenandoah
Wesley Williams, football, Duke
BRENTSVILLE
Mia Brown, soccer, Glenville State
Hannah Case, soccer, Concord
Madison Fitzpatrick, soccer, Marshall
Ben Huffman, swimming, Boston College
Bryce Jackson, football, Merrimack
Ellie Post, softball, Christopher Newport
Gavin Yohn, football, Davidson
COLGAN
Alana Beasley, soccer, George Washington
Evan Blanchard, baseball, George Mason
Makayla Bowman, volleyball, Mary Washington
Brandon Cassedy, baseball, Christopher Newport
Lauren Hebert, soccer, Southwest Tennessee
Ryan Kennedy, baseball, Virginia Tech
Connor Knox, baseball, George Mason
Ava Johns, softball, Marymount
Carter Newman, baseball, Virginia Tech
Najah Perryman, basketball, Talladega
Kirsten Shulsky, soccer, UNC-Asheville
Alexis Andrews-Thompson, soccer, Shenandoah
FOREST PARK
Owen Frye, baseball, DeSales
Madisyn Olson, softball, Concord
Jack Pokorak, baseball, High Point
Sean Pokorak, baseball, Lynchburg
Gilbert Tongrongou, football, Boston College
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE
Davis Bryson, football, Kennesaw State
Jibreel Al-Amin, football, Jacksonville State
GAR-FIELD
Ryan Adams, football, Shepherd
Isaiah Crockett, football, VMI
QUANTICO
Madelyn Edwards, softball, Delaware State
OSBOURN
Diego Aviles, football, Wingate
Quentin Davis, football, Frostburg
Brandon Hastings, football, Fairmont State
Matt Hollar, baseball, Emory & Henry
OSBOURN PARK
Darrah Nickens, softball, Louisburg
Alena Hillyard, softball, Eastern Kentucky
Shelby Presgrave, softball, Mary Washington
PATRIOT
Nathan Bishop, baseball, Roanoke
Stella Chierico, swimming, Clarion
Max Ehrhardt, baseball, Salisbury
Peter Gilbert, swimming, Milligan
Carly Gillette, soccer, Frostburg State
Landey Green, track/cross country, Western Carolina
Emily Haugen, swimming, Cincinnati
Keith Jenkins, football, Morgan State
Sarah Lysohir, softball, Averett
Hannah McGarvey, soccer, Longwood
Abby Ochs, soccer, Christopher Newport
Sophia Passa, lacrosse, Longwood
Dakota Russell, soccer, Lehigh
AJ Shepard, baseball, Indiana
UNITY REED
Jalen Morrison, football, Norfolk State
Jashaun Morrison, football, Norfolk State
Shawn Murphy, football, Alabama
Sean Scott, football, Glenville State
WOODBRIDGE
Kofi Acheampong, football, Virginia State
Amarr Barrie, football, Wingate
Tylan Colbert, football, Virginia State
Michael Cooper, basketball, Shepherd
Malik Hunter, football, Virginia State
Heather Lamont, crew, Washington College
Emily Makin, swimming, University of Rhode Island
Sarah Medellin, softball, Shenandoah
Luke Pietrandrea, baseball, Patrick Henry CC
Jenna Protacio, crew, Old Dominion
Lola Sepulveda, gymnastics, University of Bridgeport
Mya Southerland, volleyball, Shepherd
Oliver Nowell-Shortt, lacrosse, Bridgewater
Kara Trullender, lacrosse, Pittsburgh
Reina Washington, softball/basketball, Virginia State
Ethan York, baseball, Mary Washington
2023
BATTLEFIELD
Camille Spink, swimming, Tennessee
BRENTSVILLE
Alden Yergey, basketball, Siena
COLGAN
Jaedan Carter, baseball, Dayton
Samantha DeGuzman, soccer, Virginia Tech
Daniella Jimenez, lacrosse, George Mason
Brielle Kemavor, volleyball, Brigham Young
Brett Renfrow, baseball, Virginia Tech
Matthew Westley, baseball, Virginia Tech
