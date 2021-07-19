690A4134.jpg
NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number.

Photo gallery: local signees (Nov. 2020)

Photo gallery: local signees (Feb. 2020)

2022

BATTLEFIELD

Carson Estridge, baseball, West Virginia

Isabel Kelly, soccer, George Washington

Wesley Williams, football, Duke 

BRENTSVILLE

Madison Fitzpatrick, soccer, Marshall

COLGAN

Alana Beasley, soccer, George Washington

Lauren Hebert, soccer, Southwest Tennessee

Ryan Kennedy, baseball, Virginia Tech

Connor Knox, baseball, George Mason

FOREST PARK

Gilbert Tongrongou, football, Boston College

OSBOURN PARK

Alena Hillyard, softball, Eastern Kentucky

PATRIOT

Mason Balsis, baseball, Middle Tennessee State

Carly Gillette, soccer, Frostburg State

Dakota Russell, soccer, Lehigh

WOODBRIDGE

Carter Newman, baseball, Virginia Tech

Kara Trullender, lacrosse, Pittsburgh

2023

COLGAN

Brett Renfrow, baseball, Virginia Tech

Matthew Westley, baseball, Virginia Tech

