2022
BATTLEFIELD
Carson Estridge, baseball, West Virginia
Isabel Kelly, soccer, George Washington
Wesley Williams, football, Duke
BRENTSVILLE
Madison Fitzpatrick, soccer, Marshall
COLGAN
Alana Beasley, soccer, George Washington
Lauren Hebert, soccer, Southwest Tennessee
Ryan Kennedy, baseball, Virginia Tech
Connor Knox, baseball, George Mason
FOREST PARK
Gilbert Tongrongou, football, Boston College
OSBOURN PARK
Alena Hillyard, softball, Eastern Kentucky
PATRIOT
Mason Balsis, baseball, Middle Tennessee State
Carly Gillette, soccer, Frostburg State
Dakota Russell, soccer, Lehigh
WOODBRIDGE
Carter Newman, baseball, Virginia Tech
Kara Trullender, lacrosse, Pittsburgh
2023
COLGAN
Brett Renfrow, baseball, Virginia Tech
Matthew Westley, baseball, Virginia Tech
