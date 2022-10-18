Skip to main content
2022 high school football standings (Prince William County)

Cardinal District

 District
Overall
Freedom-WB4-08-0
Forest Park3-14-4
Gar-Field2-23-4
Woodbridge1-23-4
Potomac1-23-4
Colgan1-23-4
Hylton0-30-7

                                    Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
Battlefield5-07-0
Patriot4-07-0
John Champe3-15-2
Freedom-SR2-24-3

Unity Reed

Osbourn

Gainesville

Osbourn Park 

1-3

1-3

1-4

0-4

3-4

3-4

2-5

1-6

                                                                  

                          Class 3 Northwestern District

 District
Overall
Brentsville3-07-1
Skyline2-0 4-4
Warren County2-13-4
William Monroe0-31-6
Meridian0-30-8
   
   

                                       

                                          Others

 District
Overall

John Paul the Great

Quantico

n/a

n/a

1-6

1-7

