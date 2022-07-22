THURSDAY, AUG. 25
North Stafford at Gar-Field, 6 p.m.
Manassas Park at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
Potomac at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at South County, 7 p.m.
Liberty-Bealeton at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Brooke Point, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Southhampton at Quantico, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
Gainesville at Handley, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Mountain View at Gar-Field, 6 p.m.
Gainesville at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Colgan, 7 p.m.
North Stafford at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Brooke Point at Potomac, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
Clarke County at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Fauquier at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
Riverbend at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Quantico at Kenston Forest, 7 p.m.
John Paul the Great at Paul VI, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Patriot at Forest Park, 6 p.m.
Stone Bridge at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Manassas Park at Park View-Sterling, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Quantico at Brunswick Academy, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
John Paul the Great at the Potomac School, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Thomas Jefferson School Science/Technology at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
James Wood at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Herndon, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Briar Woods at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Massaponax, 7 p.m.
Colgan at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Richmond Christian at Quantico, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
John Paul the Great at Sidwell Friends, 2 p.m.
Five Prince William County high schools will have to play some of their home games on either Thursday nights or Saturdays instead of Fridays t…
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Potomac at Forest Park, 6 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Gar-Field, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
William Monroe at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Potomac Falls at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Broadwater at Quantico, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
John Paul the Great at St. Albans, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
Brentsville at Warren County, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Quantico, 7 p.m.
Bishop Ireton at John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
Manassas Park at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
John Champe at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Quantico at Chincoteague, 7 p.m.
Northern Virginia Home School at John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Maret at John Paul the Great, 5 p.m.
Hylton at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT 14
Manassas Park at Warren County, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Glen Allen at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Covenant at Quantico, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
Skyline at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at John Champe, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Quantico at Virginia Episcopal, 7 p.m.
John Paul the Great at Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT, 28
Manassas Park at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Quantico at Greenbrier Christian, 7 p.m.
Bishop O’Connell at John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
Woodbridge at Gar-Field, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
Brentsville at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Benedictine at John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
