NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number.
2023
BATTLEFIELD
Ty Gordon, football, ODU
Camille Spink, swimming, Tennessee
Joey Swekosky, baseball, Marymount
J.P. Williams, baseball, George Mason
Caleb Woodson, football, Virginia Tech
BRENTSVILLE
Alden Yergey, basketball, Siena
COLGAN
Mia Arevalo-Delcid, soccer, James Madison
Jaedan Carter, baseball, Dayton
Samantha DeGuzman, soccer, Virginia Tech
Daniella Jimenez, lacrosse, George Mason
Brielle Kemavor, volleyball, Brigham Young
Brett Renfrow, baseball, Virginia Tech
Matthew Westley, baseball, Virginia Tech
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE
TJ Bush, football, Coastal Carolina
GAINESVILLE
Liz Privett, lacrosse, Mount Olive
OSBOURN PARK
Keith Davis, baseball, Wagner
PATRIOT
Jordan Capuano, baseball, UNC-Wilmington
Camille Daniel, soccer, Iona
Jakob Foster, baseball, Mount St. Mary's
Sienna Golembiewski, swimming, N.C. State
Katelyn Sullivan, lacrosse, Monmouth
Cole Surber, football, Virginia
UNITY REED
Amare Campbell, football, North Carolina
2024
COLGAN
Kamryn Winger, soccer, Ohio State
2025
BRENTSVILLE
JJ Hand, baseball, ODU
