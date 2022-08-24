09_IN_Patriot v Forest Park Baseball_Doug Stroud Photography__S515940.jpg

Patriot's Jakob Foster pitches in Wednesday’s Regional playoff game against Forest Park. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number.

2023

BATTLEFIELD

Ty Gordon, football, ODU

Camille Spink, swimming, Tennessee

Joey Swekosky, baseball, Marymount

J.P. Williams, baseball, George Mason 

Caleb Woodson, football, Virginia Tech

BRENTSVILLE

Alden Yergey, basketball, Siena 

COLGAN

Mia Arevalo-Delcid, soccer, James Madison

Jaedan Carter, baseball, Dayton

Samantha DeGuzman, soccer, Virginia Tech

Daniella Jimenez, lacrosse, George Mason 

Brielle Kemavor, volleyball, Brigham Young

Brett Renfrow, baseball, Virginia Tech

Matthew Westley, baseball, Virginia Tech

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE

TJ Bush, football, Coastal Carolina

GAINESVILLE

Liz Privett, lacrosse, Mount Olive 

OSBOURN PARK

Keith Davis, baseball, Wagner

PATRIOT

Jordan Capuano, baseball, UNC-Wilmington

Camille Daniel, soccer, Iona

Jakob Foster, baseball, Mount St. Mary's

Sienna Golembiewski, swimming, N.C. State

Katelyn Sullivan, lacrosse, Monmouth

Cole Surber, football, Virginia 

UNITY REED

Amare Campbell, football, North Carolina

2024

COLGAN

Kamryn Winger, soccer, Ohio State

2025

BRENTSVILLE

JJ Hand, baseball, ODU

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.