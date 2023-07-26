IN_Meridian vs Brentsville G Soccer_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_9327.jpg
Buy Now

Brentsville's Peyton McGovern (12) pushes the ball out over midfield during Class 3 Region B final against Meridian, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number.

2024

BATTLEFIELD

Brandon Binkowski, football, Villanova 

Gracie Lint, lacrosse, UConn

BRENTSVILLE

Madeline Howells, soccer, Marshall

Peyton McGovern, soccer, Arkansas

Langston White, football, William & Mary

COLGAN

Matthew Staton, tennis, Air Force Academy

Kamryn Winger, soccer, UCLA

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE

Kam Courtney, football, Indiana

EJ Reid, football, Wake Forest

GAR-FIELD

Amaya McPherson, softball, Norfolk State

PATRIOT

Tey Barbour, basketball, Harvard

Chloe Annibell, lacrosse, Campbell

Callie Houtz, soccer, Xavier 

Ella Negron, basketball, Christopher Newport

Anna Wolf, softball, North Carolina Wesleyan University

POTOMAC

Mikayla Amos, softball, Bowie State University

2025

BATTLEFIELD

Sammy Michel, baseball, Duke

BRENTSVILLE

JJ Hand, baseball, ODU

PATRIOT

Grayden Lenahan, baseball, East Carolina

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.