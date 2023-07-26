NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, sport, college selection and a contact number.
2024
BATTLEFIELD
Brandon Binkowski, football, Villanova
Gracie Lint, lacrosse, UConn
BRENTSVILLE
Madeline Howells, soccer, Marshall
Peyton McGovern, soccer, Arkansas
Langston White, football, William & Mary
COLGAN
Matthew Staton, tennis, Air Force Academy
Kamryn Winger, soccer, UCLA
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE
Kam Courtney, football, Indiana
EJ Reid, football, Wake Forest
GAR-FIELD
Amaya McPherson, softball, Norfolk State
PATRIOT
Tey Barbour, basketball, Harvard
Chloe Annibell, lacrosse, Campbell
Callie Houtz, soccer, Xavier
Ella Negron, basketball, Christopher Newport
Anna Wolf, softball, North Carolina Wesleyan University
POTOMAC
Mikayla Amos, softball, Bowie State University
2025
BATTLEFIELD
Sammy Michel, baseball, Duke
BRENTSVILLE
JJ Hand, baseball, ODU
PATRIOT
Grayden Lenahan, baseball, East Carolina
