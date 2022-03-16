With Hoops Fest XXV March 16 at Gar-Field being the last one sponsored by InsideNoVa, here are some memorable moments from each Hoops Fest over the years:

HOOPS FEST I

1996: WOODBRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL

North Stafford’s Tony Bazemore became an urban legend after winning the slam-dunk contest with a high-flying jump over a teammate squatting in a chair.

After accepting his trophy, Bazemore never returned to school or dropped off his jersey. Instead he disappeared as North Stafford’s then-head coach Carl Hensley never heard from him again.

Bazemore’s dunk, though, lived on as it became the official Hoops Fest logo for the next three years.

HOOPS FEST II

1997: POTOMAC HIGH SCHOOL

Brentsville’s Clarence Hogan dedicated his slam-dunk championship to his brother Bobby who at the time was serving a five-year sentence for felony cocaine possession at Deep Meadow Correctional Facility. Bobby was a former standout basketball player himself for Brentsville.

The 6-foot-5 Hogan became the first and only Tiger to capture the event’s dunk title after never recording a score lower than 52 points out of a possible 60 for any of his five dunks.

HOOPS FEST III

1998: HYLTON HIGH SCHOOL

Tommy Adams wowed the crowd of 2,300 on his home court by becoming the first and only participant in Hoops Fest history to win the 3-point and dunk titles.

His dunk, though, is what most people remember. On his final attempt, the future MEAC Player of the Year at Hampton University threw the ball high off the wall behind the basket, grabbed it on one bounce and slammed it home. After finishing second in the previous year’s dunk competition, Adams was clearly the champion in 1998.

HOOPS FEST IV

1999: GAR-FIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Sherman Rivers has the rare distinction of having served as a Hoops Fest dunk winner, dunk judge and now coach of participants from Patriot High School.

But the former Potomac star also holds another noteworthy accomplishment: He is the first of an event-high nine Panthers to earn the slam-dunk championship.

Rivers, who was a finalist the year before, sent the crowd of nearly 1,700 into a frenzy with a two-handed jam he sealed by emitting a primal scream.

HOOPS FEST V

2000: WOODBRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL

Woodbridge’s duo of Jacob Garner and Angie Simms won the two-ball title at the buzzer to defeat Seton’s team of Pat Vander Woude and Mary Spicer 51-45.

It was the Vikings’ second title of the night after Maurice Watkins won the boys 3-point championship.

HOOPS FEST VI

2001: POTOMAC HIGH SCHOOL

Forest Park’s Whitney French blocked out the smattering of boos to claim the first of her two straight girls 3-point titles, a first in the event’s history. The freshman outscored Stafford’s Lindsay Jones 9-3 in the final.

“Nobody was expecting it,” French said of her win, including her.

HOOPS FEST VII

2002: HYLTON HIGH SCHOOL

Future NFL linebacker Ahmad Brooks closed out his illustrious high school athletic career with a title in the slam dunk before a crowd of over 1,800 on his home floor. The highlight was a two-handed reverse that started with him pumping below the waist in the first round.

Brooks, named the USA Today Defensive Player of the Year in football, signed with Virginia. But he said basketball was his favorite sport before he began playing football for then-Hylton head coach Bill Brown.

“I might go out for basketball at Virginia and see if I can play with the big boys,” Brooks said that night. He stuck with football.

HOOPS FEST VIII

2003: GAR-FIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Future NBA first-round pick and University of North Carolina standout point guard Kendall Marshall showcased his outside shooting touch as an Evangel sixth-grader.

Teamed with Ashleey Stevens, Marshall, clearly the event’s youngest ever member, converted six straight 9-point shots from the beyond the 3-point line in the two-ball competition to help the Eagles to a championship-winning 76 points.

Fans mobbed Marshall after each round and one person even predicted that “He’s going to the league,” as in the NBA. It was a prophetic statement. After winning the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top college point guard, the Phoenix Suns selected Marshall with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

HOOPS FEST IX

2004: FOREST PARK HIGH SCHOOL

After two years finishing as the runner-up, Potomac’s Jason Flagler finally took home the title. Everyone, including Flagler, expected him to come in first.

“I knew Jason was going to win,” said finalist James Broderick from Osbourn Park. “Everyone knew that. So I just came out to have a little fun.”

Flagler’s signature dunk came in the final round when the 6-foot-4 senior caught an alley-oop from Potomac teammate Bryan Butler while leaping over classmate Tiffany Jenkins. Flagler went on to become an all-MEAC first-team selection at South Carolina State.

HOOPS FEST X

2005: FREEDOM HIGH SCHOOL

Fresh off his performance in season 4 of American Idol, Osbourn Park High School graduate Travis Tucker sang the national anthem at Hoops Fest. Tucker, who reached the round of 24 in a contest eventually won by Carrie Underwood, also served as a slam-dunk judge.

HOOPS FEST XI

2006: POTOMAC HIGH SCHOOL

Home-crowd favorite Eric Hayes showed why he’s one of the better outside shooters to come out of Prince William County when he captured the 3-point title. Potomac’s all-time leading boys scorer and future Maryland standout scored 23 points in the first round and 12 in the final.

HOOPS FEST XII

2007: OSBOURN PARK HIGH SCHOOL

Wearing ski goggles, Potomac’s Donald Vaughn won the first of his two straight dunk titles by jumping over four classmates. One of them suggested Vaughn don the googles and that’s what he did.

HOOPS FEST XIII

2008: GAR-FIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Displaying a flair for fashion, Potomac’s Donald Vaughn defended his dunk title by sporting a cape featuring a silver “D” on a purple Superman emblem on his final jam of the night. Vaughn went on to play at Virginia Wesleyan and currently plays professional overseas in Armenia.

HOOPS FEST XIV

2009: POTOMAC HIGH SCHOOL

For the first time all season, Charles Speight got to see his son Darrell Patterson play. Speight was injured in a car accident in September of 2008 and missed all of Hylton’s games recovering. Inspired by his father’s presence, Patterson and last-minute addition Shernetta Boyd teamed to win the two-ball title.

HOOPS FEST XV

2010: GAR-FIELD HIGH SCHOOL

Jeremiah Johnson became Gar-Field’s first dunk champion and Kris Spicer Quantico’s first and only Hoops Fest participant won the boys 3-point title. Spicer totaled 43 points in the two rounds, including 17 in a title tie-breaker against Osbourn Park’s Jack Adamson.

HOOPS FEST XVI

2011: HYLTON HIGH SCHOOL

Christ Chapel freshman Stephen Brown won the first of his two straight 3-point titles. Brown, Prince William County’s second all-time leading scorer, went on to star at Bucknell University and is now playing overseas in Germany.

HOOPS FEST XVII

2012: HYLTON HIGH SCHOOL

Charity recipient Trevor Blake enthralls the crowd with his dance moves. The then 10-year-old took the gym floor and displayed some fancy footwork for the adoring crowd. Blake, who suffered from cancer, died in August 2013.

HOOPS FEST XVIII

2013: Freedom High School

Manassas Park’s Douglas Leonard honored his late brother by winning the boys 3-point title.

Leonard, who sank a school-record nine 3-pointers earlier in the season, was inspired by his brother Josh, who died March 4 after what Leonard said was a bout with the flu.

HOOPS FEST XIX

2014: Gar-Field High School

A month after helping lead his team to the state title, Potomac senior Randy Haynes closed out his high school career with a jaw-dropping performance in the slam-dunk competition.

Haynes, who now plays professionally in Austria, finished with 148 points out of a possible 150 between the first round and the finals.

Some of the highlights: Soaring in from the left side and slamming down a thunderous reverse dunk, then driving in from the left side and converting a spectacular one-handed dunk that drew 10s from each of the five judges.

HOOPS FEST XX

2015: Potomac High School

Brentsville’s Ada Stanley and Ryan Rivenburg had never practiced together before they teamed up in the two-ball competition. In fact, they had not played together since attending a basketball camp the previous summer.

But they clicked this night, winning the championship.

HOOPS FEST XXI

2016: Hylton High School

Battlefield became the first school in the event’s history to capture three of the four titles. Vernon Kirby was the boys 3-point champion, Ahlia Moone the girls 3-point champion and Taylor Baltimore and Brayden Gault the two-ball champions.

HOOPS FEST XXII

2017: Gar-Field High School

Two to remember this year:

Colgan’s Kaeleb Carter performed the most exciting and creative dunk of the night when he convinced his mother Makeitha to play a key role.

In the first round, Carter leaped over his mother’s head, which the four judges rewarded with 10’s across the board.

“I had to do something big,” Carter said. “[I had practiced that dunk before but] not over my mother.”

The second was Woodbridge’s Hanna Oliver becoming the event’s first three-time champion when she won the girls 3-point title.

HOOPS FEST XXIII

2018: Woodbridge High School

Snapchat saved the day for Osbourn Park’s Maddie Scarborough and Ethan Wilson in the two-ball competition.

Since they had not practiced together beforehand, the pair used the social media device to develop a strategy going into the event. It worked as they combined to capture the championship.

HOOPS FEST XXIV

2019: Hylton High School

Josie Rodas and Maddie Scarborough and Ethan Wilson all repeated as champions in the girls 3-point event and the two-ball competition.

Wilson also won the boys 3-point title.

2022: Gar-Field High School

Will Hailey Kellogg and Logan Dwyer give Osbourn Park its third straight two-ball title or twins Ja’len Morrison and Ja’shaun Morrison give Unity Reed its second straight dunk title?

Come to Hoops Fest on March 16 and find out.