The early-signing period for college football started in December, 2017.
From 2017-2021, there have been 33 total local signees. Patriot and Woodbridge have had the most with five each. Battlefield is next with four followed by Hylton, Unity Reed (formerly Stonewall Jackson) and Freedom-Woodbridge with three each.
Out of the 33, nine signed with in-state colleges, while six have graduated early and enrolled in college in January.
And of the 26 early signees from 2017-2020, 22 were listed on 2021 college rosters with two players who have transferred or plan to transfer from their original school.
Here is the list of this year’s local signees through the years:
2017 (six signees)
Hylton: Ricky Slade (Penn State), De'Shun Mickens (Lehigh)
Woodbridge: Dashaun Jerkins (Vanderbilt), Henry Chibueze (Liberty)
Potomac: Aaron Moore (ODU) and 2-Jesus Gibbs (South Carolina)
2018 (nine signees)
Battlefield: Ryan Coll (Richmond)
Colgan: Darrin Brokenburr (Howard)
Freedom-Woodbridge: Josh Fuga (Virginia Tech)
Hylton: Keyshawn Copeland (Bucknell)
Osbourn: Antonio White (Elon)
Osbourn Park: Isaac Owusu-Appiah (Coastal Carolina)
Patriot: Jakai Moore (South Carolina)
Stonewall Jackson: 1-Chayce Chalmers (Virginia)
Woodbridge: Jaylen Howard (Villanova)
2019 (five signees)
Freedom-Woodbridge: 1-Vershon Lee (South Carolina)
Patriot: 1,3-Tim Baldwin Jr. (Indiana), Tyler Negron (James Madison)
Woodbridge: Antoine Sampah (LSU)
2020 (six signees)
Battlefield: Justin Bennin (Monmouth), Matt Binkowski (James Madison)
Freedom-Woodbridge: Umari Hatcher (Syracuse)
Gar-Field: Mason Woods (Towson)
Patriot: 1-Jalen Stroman (Virginia Tech)
Unity Reed: 1-Tyleik Williams (Ohio State)
2021 (seven signees)
Battlefield: Wesley Williams (Duke)
Brentsville: Bryce Jackson (Merrimack) and Gavin Yohn (Davidson)
Forest Park: Gilbert Tongrongou (Boston College)
Gar-Field: Isaiah Crockett (VMI)
Patriot: Keith Jenkins (Morgan State)
Unity Reed: 1-Shawn Murphy (Alabama)
1=graduated early from high school
2=transferred from South Carolina to Towson
3=currently in the transfer portal
