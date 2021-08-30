Weather. COVID protocols. Heat. All disrupted the opening weekend of the local high school football season.
Lightning and thunderstorms halted six games. Three of them (Osbourn-Manassas Park, Hylton-Patriot and Brooke Point-Freedom) were called Friday night by mutual arrangement between the two opponents because of the wide point differential.
Osbourn led Manassas Park 56-0 with three minutes left in the second quarter. Patriot was up 42-6 midway through the third quarter and Freedom led Brooke Point 70-26 in the third quarter.
Three others with closer scores (Gar-Field-North Stafford, Osbourn Park-Colgan and Battlefield-Potomac) were rescheduled for Saturday and began at the point of interruption.
Of the three, Gar-Field-North Stafford was the only game unable to finish Saturday due to more bad weather. The Red Wolves and Wolverines will finish up Monday at 6 p.m. with 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter and North Stafford leading 10-7.
Since Gar-Field is still playing Monday, its next game with Mountain View was pushed back from Thursday to Friday at 11 a.m. (Schools are out for the Labor Day weekend).
Due to COVID protocols, Unity Reed had to postpone its game from last Friday to Saturday against host Westfield. At least 50 percent of the Lions’ roster could not practice last week. Unity Reed beat the perennial power 20-14.
Woodbridge also had to postpone its game with visiting South County last Friday due to COVID protocols. There is no make-up date in place yet. The Vikings’ next game is this Friday 10 a.m. at North Stafford.
Brentsville’s opener at Liberty-Bealeton Friday was suspended at halftime due to a referee shortage. One of the officials suffered from heat exhaustion right before halftime. Referee associations do not allow games to continue with only three officials.
The Tigers resumed play Saturday at 9 a.m. and went on to win 39-13.
