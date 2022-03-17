It's a wrap. After 25 Hoops Fests, I'm officially retiring as the event coordinator. While it is a popular and worthwhile endeavor, it's time for me to step back. Hard to imagine I've done this almost half my life.
That being said, I wanted to take a moment and thank all those who have allowed Hoops Fest to go this long and become a staple in the Prince William County community.
First, for the schools themselves who have hosted this over the years. Without them, there is no Hoops Fest. They assume much of the responsibility, but have done so cheerfully. So many do so much behind the scenes to make this happen and they are all fully invested.
In particular, I want to single out Gar-Field, Hylton and Potomac. These schools kept this event going especially at the end and did not turn me away when I came knocking to ask if they would host yet again. They ran the event with class and professionalism with no selfish agenda.
It involves a lot of work and last-minute adjustments. But when you experience what occurred Wednesday at Gar-Field you remember why you do this. The kids always come to play and never disappoint. They cheer each other on with passion and respect. I mentioned to Osbourn boys basketball coach Rocky Carter they are almost like one big team. Rocky corrected me: “They ARE a team. The camaraderie is very obvious.” They are the main reason people pay to come and watch this event and they deliver every time.
In putting together the 25 Hoops Fests, 25 Fun Stories, I was amazed how many great memories this event has generated over the years. A future NBA point guard (Kendall Marshall) helping Evangel win the two-ball title as a sixth grader. Hylton’s Tommy Adams throwing the ball off the wall behind the basket and then in one motion dunking the ball effortlessly. Potomac’s Donald Vaughn sporting ski goggles one year and a cape the next to win back-to-back dunk titles. The list goes on, the creativity and energy non-stop.
I also want to thank the charity recipients over the years who have allowed us to use this event to raise awareness for their oftentimes painful and heartbreaking situations. I was touched beyond touched to have former Hoops Fest charity recipients serve as dunk judges last night.
Woodbridge graduate Lee Thompson, Jr. was our first-ever charity recipient — proceeds went to help pay for his prosthetic legs after he came down with spinal meningitis. Hylton graduate Josh Himan was the Hoops Fest 16 recipient. Himan, a Marine corporal, was paralyzed from the waist down in September, 2009 after being wounded in Afghanistan. Proceeds went to help build an accessible addition to the family home. And Brandon and Shannon Nuzum, who lost their young son Trevor to cancer in Aug. 2013. Money from Hoops Fest 17 helped with Trevor’s medical costs.
Their presence was a reminder why we do this event.
So was Gabe Harris' speech. If you didn't hear it Wednesday night, please listen to it or talk to someone who was there and have them tell you what Mr. Harris shared. It was emotionally powerful and straight to the heart.
I want to thank all those on my team who have helped me over the years. Hugh Rist, my faithful free-lancer, has written the event story for me for many years. He and photographer Bill Kamenjar, another wonderful asset, provide the words and the images that capture this event's essence.
Jeremy Whitham, of course, as the voice of Hoops Fest. He's done a great job over the years. There's no way I could do this without any of them. I can count on them to do their jobs and do them well. And they don’t just do this as a job - they enthusiastically enjoy watching the kids participate.
Finally to my wife Emily for running around at the beginning to ensure every player is accounted for so when the event begins we're ready to go. Her steady hand keeps everything moving along. Fortunately, she’s still talking to me at the end despite all the hoops (excuse the pun) I ask her to jump through.
To the InsideNoVa staff led by my boss Bruce Potter and our advertising director Connie Fields along with Rick Bockes who make the time to come to these events with their help and support. And a special shout out to Nicky Marshok. Of anyone on the staff, we've worked together on this event the longest and, as is her nature, she always keeps me calm anytime I start panicking, which is usually always.
I’m grateful to all of you and those who have attended the event over the years to raise over $180,000 to families in need. Giving back to others should always be the end game no matter the circumstances.
I sweated out Hoops Fest every year, trying to make sure everything was ready. Sometimes it was, other times not. So you adjust even when you notice after the fact one of your logos has six fingers on one of the player’s hands instead of five. Or, like Wednesday, as the kids are coming onto the court, you realize you have the correct amount of 2-ball spots but not all the correct numbers.
Despite the challenges at times, I never lost faith in Hoops Fest’s ability to bless others and this community.
What an honor to steward this event.
