SOFTBALL
COLGAN 6, OSBOURN PARK 5: Addi Leck’s walk-off single lifted the Sharks to the non-district win Wednesday.
Kayli Lamboy had two hits and two RBI for Colgan (1-1).
Dorsey Grose struck out 10 in seven innings for the win.
FOREST PARK 8, LIGHTRIDGE 6: The Bruins scored all their runs in the bottom of the third in the non-district win.
Shea Murphy had two RBI. Lexi Murphy and Olivia Langley each had two hits.
Grace Miller was the winning pitcher. She allowed three earned runs, four hits and five walks and struck out one in seven innings.
GAR-FIELD 33, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): Amaya McPherson recorded eight RBI and went 4 for 5 from the plate.
Katya Figaro added five RBI and McKenzie Dewhurst and Hailey Aragon four RBI each.
McPherson and Dewhurst combined to throw 14 strikeouts and allowed no hits. McPherson was the winning pitcher, striking out six in two innings.
GAINESVILLE 13, HYLTON 3: Raechal Ruwe struck out nine and gave up three earned runs, five hits and no walks over six innings for Gainesville (1-0).
Ruwe also had two RBI.
BASEBALL
PATRIOT 5, RIVERBEND 2: Jordan Capuano and Jakob Foster combined for 16 strikeouts in seven innings as the Pioneers won their season-opener on the road.
Capuano started the game and struck out 11 in four innings. Foster pitched the final three innings and struck out five.
Remington Lee’s double brought in two runs for Patriot. Grayden Lenahan’s double brought in one run.
COLGAN 18, OSBOURN PARK 0 (five innings): Christian Abney recorded four RBI and Julius Bagnerise three in the Sharks’ season-opener.
Matthew Westley scored four runs and was also the winning pitcher. He struck out six in four innings and allowed one hit.
Tyler Bassett pitched the final inning and struck out three.
BRENTSVILLE 9, KETTLE RUN 0: Brayden Hutchison and Charlie Monfort combined on a one-hitter. Hutchison struck out seven in three innings and allowed the lone hit.
Monfort struck out five in four innings and was the winning pitcher.
Johnny Daly and Donavan Boles each had two RBI for Brentsville (1-0).
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 2, WOODBRIDGE 0: Kyndal Shuler scored in the second minute and the 74th minute of the match.
Battlefield had a great team defensive effort as it did not concede a shot on goal for the match. Battlefield is 1-0 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 3, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Goals were scored by Erith Garcia, Cooper Noseworthy and Joseph Adebiyi.
Assists by Erith Garcia and Noel Sotelo. Osbourn is 2-0.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 1, RIVERBEND 0: Goal was scored by Jayden Ansah and assisted by Nana Gyamfi.
Senior Nico Pinell and Sophomore Luis Bonilla played a half each in goal with a total of 5 shots against. Bonilla saved a penalty in the last 90 seconds of the match to keep the clean sheet and get the victory.
A solid defense performance from Senior Matthew Woldemichael, Junior Ben Colcombe and Sophomore Walter Mejia.
