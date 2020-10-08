Mel Barlow’s email address remains the same for the Dumfries-Triangle-Quantico Little League. The only difference now is the extra word added to the signature.
Instead of saying DTQ Little League President in the title, Barlow inserted the word “Retired.” The change is noteworthy.
After 35 years with Prince William County’s oldest Little League organization, including the past 19 as president, Barlow has stepped down.
In typical Mel Barlow fashion, he downplayed the news. Always one to keep a low profile, Barlow politely declined to talk about his decision or his time with DTQ, saying he appreciated the thought but had no interest in highlighting his years of service.
Still, it’s hard to imagine Barlow no longer holding an official role with DTQ anymore. For most of his 63 years, the lifelong Triangle resident participated in some aspect of the league.
He is an institution with deep roots.
Barlow started first as a player in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He then coached softball in the early 1980s followed by coaching his son from 1991-2001. He became a board member in 1998 followed by his record-setting time as president. It’s a record because no one else ever served longer in that role than three years. And chances are no one else will serve that long again.
Parents and players come and go as do coaches and administrators. But Barlow remained a constant in doing more for DTQ than anyone else in the league’s 59-year history.
“He poured his heart and soul into it,” said Tim Jabs, a DTQ board member for the last 20 years. “He did everything, more than he should have.”
Barlow’s impact is wide-ranging.
During his time as president, DTQ won 50 district, state or regional titles. No. 50 came this year when the Majors All Stars captured the District 9 championship in August. From 2014-16, DTQ advanced to the Senior Little League World Series, a first for the league.
But Barlow’s influence went beyond trophies and banners.
His generosity stands out the most to those who have seen his sacrificial commitment time and time again.
Barlow ironed the numbers on to the players’ jerseys. He worked the concession stands. He paid for a player’s uniform if the player and their family couldn’t cover all the costs.
“He’s a great role model,” said Kathy Nickles, who had five sons play in DTQ. “He showed up for everything and was consistent and fair. It was family-oriented.”
Nickles recalls Barlow taking the time to attend her son’s games even outside of DTQ and writing letters on their behalf with one goal in mind: Helping out kids anyway he could.
“He’s quiet and doesn’t like being the center of attention,” Nickles said. “He doesn’t need a lot of accolades.”
Michael Nickles appreciated Barlow’s efforts. DTQ provided a great foundation for Nickles and his brothers and the experience paid off. Nickles competed on DTQ’s first Seniors World Series qualifier and is now a standout player at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland along with two of his brothers, Matthew and Shawn.
“He’s a big supporter of us,” Michael Nickles said. “It means a lot. I felt like a lot of other leagues once you leave the league and your time is done you don’t see each other anymore.”
Developing players and winning helped DTQ’s reputation. DTQ has been home to a number of one-time local standouts, including former major-leaguer Mike Colangelo and former minor-leaguers Billy Deck, Justin Wright and Ryan Woolley.
But the organization still needed to remain flexible in an age where Little League participation dropped off because of travel baseball. Barlow found a solution by finding a way for players to do both rather than force them to choose one or the other.
One way was to schedule games so they did not conflict with travel team schedules. Barlow’s approach helped DTQ maintain healthy numbers. Average enrollment was 475, but totals were higher when DTQ had additional divisions and leagues.
“He was super good with all the kids,” Jabs said. “He was always about making it better.”
Another selling point is perhaps Barlow’s crowning achievement as president: the opening of the three-field DTQ complex on Fuller Heights Road in Triangle in April, 2015. Field No. 1 is named for Barlow.
The complex allowed DTQ to host the Virginia State Little League Baseball Tournament in 2017 for the ages 10-to-12 division.
“[Mel] had been talking about [retiring] for years, but he wanted to ensure that the Fuller Heights complex reach fruition,” Jabs said. “He wanted it done and up and running. It took a lot of work and I’m sure it was wearing on him.”
This season provided a new challenge with the coronavirus. Even then, Barlow stayed the course. The league started late, but eventually opened up to all divisions and will finish at the end of October right on schedule.
Although DTQ has a new president now in Ashley Kopecky, Jabs expects Barlow sightings at games.
“He will still come around,” Jabs said. “I can’t see him breaking ties that quick.”
