After a two-year layoff, football returns to Quantico High School in a new format

Nineteen boys stepped off the school bus, walked down the hill into Butler Stadium and prepared for a do-over.

After playing 11-man football since at least 1959, Quantico High School now planned to compete in eight-man football. Small enrollment and constant turnover, staples of life at the Marine Corps’ base school where military families move all the time, precipitated the change.

The pandemic only added to the challenge, forcing Quantico to cancel the 2020 season and then the 2021 season to give it time to transition to a new format, schedule and coach.

VISFL gives small schools option to play eight-man football As more high schools deal with declining football participation numbers, Dan Moore sees eight-man football becoming more appealing.

Excited. Nervous. Curious. Confused. The boys experienced all those emotions on this windy, but pleasant May afternoon as they passed Marines doing their own workouts on and around the track.

After chatting the whole way, they scattered their backpacks among the single bleacher’s five rows, changed their footwear from crocs to cleats and awaited further instruction from first-year head coach Steve Casner.

The 47-year-old cut an imposing figure. At 6-foot-5, the broad-shouldered, barrel-chested Casner still looked like the college defensive lineman/tight end he once was at Cal Poly.

“I don’t like to talk over people,” Casner said in a firm voice. “If I have to do that, then we’re causing delays.”

There was no time to slack off. Over 10 days for two and half hours each session, Casner and assistant Wes Faulk would hold conditioning and non-contact drills with an emphasis on football fundamentals for any kid interested in playing for the Warriors next fall.

The time required patience and commitment as Casner and Faulk evaluated and taught a group of kids between the seventh and 11th grades with no football experience at Quantico, little to no varsity experience and no familiarity with eight-man football.

But hope remained. If the kids gave their all, everything else would fall into place, Casner reminded them. That’s all he asked.

So off to the field they went with the best of both worlds waiting for them inside a 101-year-old stadium that once hosted college football games. It was a different landscape, evidenced by one boy wearing a mask. But it was also the same as they ran around mini-orange cones and executed timing routes and blocking techniques.

This was still football as they honored the past, while adapting to the future.

STARTING OVER

During the first week of school, sophomore Mick Johnston got to work drumming up support for the return of football in 2022.

He and fellow sophomore Jaren Allen and junior Xavier Mims walked the halls, writing down any name even if the student just showed a passing interest. Johnston wanted to do whatever he could to ensure Quantico could field a team.

He’d missed playing his freshman season at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach when the school did not field a junior varsity team. The quarterback then arrived at Quantico expecting to play football for a program he knew had a successful reputation, reaching the VISAA Division 3 state final in 2016.

Eight-man football in Virginia The Virginia Independent Schools Football League formed in 2018 to give public and private schools an opportunity to play eight-man football. The VISFA currently breaks down into two divisions based on enrollment: The general cutoff between the two is Division I schools have 65 boys or less at their school. Division 1 (smallest schools): Chincoteague, Covenant, Greenbrier Christian, Quantico, Rappahannock County, Virginia Episcopal Division II (larger schools): Blessed Sacrament, Broadwater, Brunswick, Kenston Forest, Richmond Christian, Southampton Conference Play begins week Sept. 23 Playoff format: top four teams from each division advance to the postseason based on their division record. Defending Division I champion: Greenbrier Christian Defending Division 2 champion: Blessed Sacrament

When Quantico decided to delay football for a year, Johnston refused to sit back and do nothing. Since he planned to graduate from Quantico, Johnston had no desire to go elsewhere even though all high school students living on base have the option of attending nearby Potomac, the base’s zoned public high school.

He could still attract college interest here. More importantly, though, Johnston wanted to lead by example.

“I’m willing to take all the pressure,” Johnston said.

Johnston said Casner’s commitment inspired him to keep fighting for football as well. Casner was the only one who interviewed for the head coaching job. Quantico announced his hire May 6. Five days later, he led his first workout.

The new position stretched him. Casner already served as the school’s athletic director and as a school counselor, while helping with the baseball team.

But Casner welcomed the challenge. Sports has always been a big part of his life and he looked forward to giving back. He had experience as well, previously coaching football at high schools in his native California as well Texas and in Okinawa, Japan.

Understanding the unique circumstances facing Quantico, Casner remained realistic and upbeat with a step-by-step approach that included the possibility of changing the logo.

When Casner took over as head football coach, he held a meeting where 36 kids signed up, including five rising seniors. The turnout encouraged Casner. And even if those numbers dropped off a bit, they still had enough to at least build something with for eight-man football.

“We’re treating this like we’re starting from the basics,” Casner said.

RE-EVALUATION

Quantico football experienced success in the past.

Under long-time AD Paul Roy, who also oversaw football before retiring in May, 2021, the Warriors posted three straight winning seasons from 2015-17, including two consecutive playoff appearances and recording the program’s first 10-0 regular-season finish.

Prior to that run, Quantico advanced to the state final in 1995 and 1996 by going 11-2. And Gene Leonard, a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame, compiled a 106-76-13 record as Quantico’s head coach from 1959-1990, a mark that included a 7-1 record in 1968 and a 7-0 mark in 1970.

But for all its periodic triumphs, Quantico still lived within a boom-or-bust cycle. If they had a few good athletes, the Warriors performed well. If they lacked experience and athleticism and key players moved out, struggles ensued.

After going a combined 24-8 from 2015-17, the Warriors went 3-11 over their next two seasons.

Football was the only sport Quantico did not have last fall as the school examined its future.

Quantico's 2022 schedule Aug. 26 Southampton Sept. 2 at Kenston Forest Sept. 9 at Brunswick Academy Sept. 16 Richmond Christian Sept. 23 Broadwater Sept. 30 Rappahannock County Oct. 7 at Chincoteague Oct. 14 Covenant Oct. 21 Virginia Episcopal Oct. 28 at Greenbrier Christian

To field a football team, Quantico needed to create an independent schedule, something that was challenging to do after sports shut down for the previous school year and with the lack of similar sized schools to compete against in Northern Virginia.

Quantico also was anticipating lower numbers than usual at the school and was without a full-time athletic director until Casner officially took the position Aug. 2. Quantico’s enrollment for ninth through 12 grades is between 120 and 130 students.

In addition Casner said the school decided to go without football for 2021 since it was joining a new conference (the Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference), where none of the other schools had football.

Looking for a solution, Dan Moore offered a viable alternative that appealed to Quantico. The president of the Virginia Independent Schools Football League asked the school last fall about joining the VISFL’s eight-man conference.

Quantico accepted the offer and will begin play this fall with a 10-game schedule.

“I felt confident football would come back, but 11-man wasn’t sustainable,” Casner said.

READY TO WORK

During a break at the first workout, one player asked Casner if he could play two positions.

“Absolutely,” Casner said. “We will need everyone to play two.”

Later, Casner asked if anyone wanted to play on the line. While eight-man football requires fewer players upfront, at least three are needed. Casner initially worried everyone wanted to run, catch or throw the football.

But four boys raised their hand in response to Casner’s question.

“I love that,” Casner exclaimed.

During the second break, yet another player approached Casner unsure if he was fast enough to play wide receiver. Casner allayed his fears by telling him he’d figure out positions later.

For the moment, Casner wanted everyone to become familiar with basic concepts. He and Faulk spent most of the time demonstrating proper tackling technique, footwork and stances.

They also ran some passing drills before sending the four future lineman to work on hiking the ball.

All of it excited Johnston, who was not shy about expressing his passion or confidence.

“I love the game and the mental aspect of it,” Johnston said. “I’m not the greatest athlete, but I’m quick and agile. I think it’s a natural fit.”

The key is learning how eight-man football operates. Typically offenses are wide-open, which caters to Johnston’s mobility. He’s studied up on his opponents, including Greenbrier Christian quarterback Cade Cox, a Division I prospect and returning all-state performer.

“I’m coming for his spot,” Johnston boasted.

Once the workout was over, Johnston, Allen and Mims stayed behind to answer questions about their desire to play football at Quantico.

Allen said he competed in soccer last fall, but football is his favorite sport.

“It’s not a choice,” Allen said about participating in either football or soccer. “There’s no decision. It’s just football.”

As they began to leave, Allen promised something else to eliminate any doubt regarding he and his teammates’ commitment. Yes they face some daunting obstacles, but no one flinched about what lay ahead.

They took comfort in the opportunity before them. That was enough for now. The rest will follow.

“We’ll be here,” Allen said. “And you will see us working.”