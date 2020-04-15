Less than a week after George Washington University’s baseball season ended, Keagan McGinnis met with the team’s coaches.
The two sides usually used these one-on-one sessions to review the player’s season once it was fully over. But this situation was different.
After practice March 12, McGinnis and his teammates learned the Atlantic 10 Conference's spring sports season was done due to the coronavirus pandemic. That alone was shocking to hear. But for seniors like McGinnis, though, the news possibly meant something else: the possible end of their college careers.
So many questions raced through the Battlefield High School graduate’s mind as he processed this sudden turn of events. Was his career indeed over? Would George Washington even want him back if could he could return?
Then came the meeting with the coaches. There was nothing concrete yet they told him, but if the NCAA allowed schools to extend a spring sport athlete’s eligibility for an extra year, the George Washington coaches wanted McGinnis to play for them another season.
McGinnis breathed a sigh of relief. Whether it worked out or not, McGinnis was grateful that the coaches valued him enough to want him back.
“It took away a lot of uncertainty,” McGinnis said.
After the NCAA ruled March 30 to grant spring sports athletes an additional year of eligibility. McGinnis let George Washington know the next day his plans. He was coming back and for two reasons.
“The first is I still have something to prove to myself,” McGinnis said. “The second is I love my team and this game so any opportunity to continue to play is something I want to take advantage of.”
McGinnis, like any other returning 2020 seniors, will not count against his college baseball team’s 35-player roster limit for the 2021 season or against the program’s 11.7 scholarship limit.
He never received any athletic scholarship money anyway. McGinnis received instead an academic grant to help cover costs during his two academic years at George Washington. He hopes to receive additional funds through academic grants in studying for his master’s in business. McGinnis, who will graduate in May with a degree in business administration and a minor in communications, is beginning the process of applying to graduate school.
His return gives the Colonials a veteran reliever. As a junior, the 6-foot-6 right-hander went 2-3 and led the team in saves and was second in appearances. This season, he resumed his reliever-closer role going 1-0 with a 3.24 ERA and one save in eight games.
“This has been an up and down journey with a lot of uncertainty,” McGinnis said, who carries a 3.36 grade point average. “At George Washington, I found my home.”
McGinnis began his college baseball career at Virginia Tech. But he left after his freshman year when new head coach John Szefc, looking to bring in his own players, told McGinnis and at least eight others they no longer had spots on the team. McGinnis, who appeared in two games as a reliever for the Hokies in 2017, could stay at Virginia Tech on scholarship, but he would not play.
Deciding to move on, McGinnis signed with Frederick Community College in Maryland, where he knew a number of former Battlefield players already on the roster. His plan was to stay one year before returning to a four-year Division I program.
But the tight window to generate interest had a downside at times.
“There wasn’t a ton of pressure, but I felt pressure to perform and be ready to go,” said McGinnis, who went 5-1 in 12 games (11 starts) and a 5.55 ERA. “You never knew who might be watching.”
Lightly recruited out of Frederick CC, McGinnis reached out to a number of schools to see if they were interested in him. George Washington responded. McGinnis enjoyed his visit and clicked with pitching coach Rick Oliveri.
McGinnis said he is not worried about playing time for the 2021 season even with the arrival of more players, including incoming freshmen.
“That was definitely a concern, but I trust myself and the coaches to put me in the right position to help us win games,” McGinnis said.
Although he isn’t sure what he will do once baseball is over, McGinnis has some ideas. One is being an administrator at a non-profit. He’s worked the last three years for the Hartwood Foundation in Fairfax, which helps provide opportunities for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. McGinnis’ father Sean works at Hartwood.
But for the moment, he’s still has a playing career to think about. McGinnis will have the opportunity to compete this summer with the Alexandria Aces of the Cal Ripken League. Since McGinnis is returning for another season, the GW coaches found him a spot so he could get some innings in after the 2020 college campaign was cut short.
He’d also like a shot at the pros a year from now if the opportunity arises. Another season to impress someone keeps him hopeful.
“I could get on someone’s radar,” McGinnis said. “All it takes is the right people to see you at the right time.”
