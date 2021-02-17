For the first time this season, Potomac boys basketball coach Keith Honore will travel to a game strictly as a passenger when the Panthers take a charter bus to play at Landstown Wednesday for a 7 p.m. Class 6 state semifinal in Virginia Beach.
Honore is usually the one driving his team to away contests. He volunteered for the added responsibility two years ago when Prince William County Public Schools’ offered to train extra bus drivers to help offset a shortage of available personnel.
After a few months of training between the school system and the DMV, Honore had his CDL license. Honore is the only basketball coach driving a team bus this season.
“I’m old school,” Honore joked. “I’m going back to the days when coaches drove the buses.”
Honore said opponents and officials do a double-take when they see the Potomac bus pull up with him at the wheel.
“I wear many hats,” Honore said.
Honore said he thinks best when he’s driving. Now that he’s working from home because of the pandemic instead of driving an hour up and an hour back from his job in Chantilly, his time on the bus gives him an outlet.
“The drive to and from work I could get a lot of things figured out,” said Honore, who plans to continue driving the team bus next season as well. “Well I don’t have that anymore and driving the bus provides a small fraction of that. My mind is trained to start getting things figured out while driving.”
On Wednesday, Potomac (12-0) faces a Landstown team (5-1) led by one of the nation’s top juniors in guard Donald Hand Jr.
Hand, whose father starred at the University of Virginia, averages 31.2 points a game, including a season-high 39 in the region semifinals against Kellam. He’s scored 30 or more points in every game this season except when he recorded 14 against Green Run.
Hand also is the stepson of Landstown head coach Dwight Robinson. The Eagles won the state title in 2019 and were the state runner-up in 2014.
The 6-foot-5 Hand has offers from Maryland, Clemson, UConn, Hampton, James Madison, LSU, ODU, Penn State, TCU and VCU, according to 247Sports.com.
Potomac is back in states for the third straight season and seventh time in the last eight seasons. The Panthers won the Class 5 state title in 2016 and 2014 under Honore.
Senior Tyrell Harris leads the Panthers in scoring at 16.4 points a game followed by senior Anthony Jackson (13.2) and junior Kyle Honore (11.3).
The winner of tonight's game plays at the Hayfield-Centreville winner Saturday at 7 p.m. for the state championship.
No spectators are allowed to attend the state semifinals or finals. But the NFHS Network will stream all the games for a cost. A single-game is $6.99. A monthly and annual subscription is also available for purchase.
