On a chilly early evening during the first week of April, Mark Byington met Matt Lewis and his parents in a Target parking lot 10 minutes from Lewis’ Woodbridge home.
It was an unusual setting for a first-time face-to-face meeting between James Madison University’s new head men’s basketball coach and the program’s top player. So much so that Byington lifted the hood of his Tahoe to keep everyone warm.
But the pandemic prevented them from getting together sooner after JMU announced Byington’s hire March 20 and Lewis returned home when school shut down. This impromptu session outdoors had to suffice for now.
There was no set agenda. Instead, the conversation flowed freely in addressing a wide range of topics, including transferring and Lewis possibly entering his name into the NBA Draft. Lewis’ mother Michelle stressed the importance of education and Lewis’ father displayed his extensive basketball knowledge. Nothing was off limits.
Byington found the meeting productive. He wasn’t looking for a firm answer about Lewis’ plans and whether he might stay at JMU or leave. Byington wanted only to establish a relationship with Lewis and this was the best way to start laying the groundwork regardless of location or what the future held.
That’s why one thought dominated Byington’s mind as he and assistant coach Jon Cremins drove back to Harrisonburg later that night.
“I walked away thinking how great his parents were and how good a person Matt was,” Byington said. “He’s a high character kid and you see why.”
The bond between Byington and Lewis strengthened from that point on.
Even after Lewis announced April 15 that he’d entered his name into the NBA Draft, Byington kept an open mind. Byington advised Lewis during the process, while Lewis remained involved with JMU through team functions.
When Lewis withdrew his name from the NBA Draft process in late July and would return to JMU for his senior season, Byington experienced a variety of emotions.
One was relief.
In his first three seasons, Lewis totaled 1,574 points and earned all-Colonial Athletic Association second and third-team honors his sophomore and junior years. Chosen in November as the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, Lewis is by far the Dukes’ most experienced player and No. 1 offensive threat on a squad that finished 9-21 last season and is picked to finish ninth in the 10-team league.
The other was determination.
Lewis’ decision did more than provide JMU with a talented veteran who is on the verge of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. It also motivated Byington to step up his game as well.
“It makes me work harder,” Byington said. “He had different options and I want him to succeed and leave a legacy here.”
Lewis sees himself thriving under Byington.
“He basically said I’m going to give you guys the green light to go out there and play and coach us from there,” Lewis said. “Adjusting to Coach B has been really fun.”
Knowing opponents will focus their game plans on stopping Lewis, Byington said he wants Lewis to play more point guard this season. Lewis’ versatile game gives Byington plenty of options. Lewis averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game to become the only player in the CAA to rank among the top 15 in all three categories for the 2019-20 season. He also was sixth in the CAA with a 1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.
“I want to let him be a playmaker,” Byington said. “He will draw a lot of attention from other teams. I’m impressed with how coachable he is. He wants to get better. He has a passion for the game.”
Byington knew about Lewis before he took the JMU job. But he paid closer attention when he started researching the opening and studied Lewis on film. With his length and size, the 6-foot-5 Lewis stood out.
Seeing Lewis face to face only underscored that point.
“He’s much more impressive in person than on tape,” Byington said.
Lewis grew up in Woodbridge, but played high school basketball at O’Connell in Arlington. Competing for head coach Joe Wootten on a squad filled with Division I prospects, Lewis averaged a team-high 15.7 points as a junior and then 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds as a senior when he earned first-team all-state honors.
Before arriving at O’Connell, Lewis said he developed his game by playing with AAU programs in Maryland and Washington D.C. He committed to JMU Oct. 28, 2016 after receiving offers from a number of schools, including Delaware and Rider.
“I played against a lot of good guys from the DMV area [and] kind of upped my game and really fueled me and sparked me to want to try and play at the college level,” Lewis said. “At O’Connell, I learned a lot from Coach Wootten. My love for the game just grew as I grew up.”
The pandemic limited NBA teams’ abilities to evaluate prospects in person like Lewis, which factored into his decision to come back for one more season. But he’s ready for the challenge in front of him as JMU opens its season today against visiting Limestone. He’s comfortable in his role as a senior leader and comfortable with a coach who has supported him from day one.
“I’m probably more focused than I’ve ever been approaching the season,” Lewis said. “If you look at where they picked us, put the individual award aside, I kind of have a chip on my shoulder … This year, I’m really focused on being a leader and trying to lead this team to be very successful.”
