When told they’d have to quarantine for 14 days after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, Potomac High School’s boys basketball players had two main questions for head coach Keith Honore.
What did this mean for their season and would they be able to make up the postponed games?
Honore assured his team that everything was still good moving forward. It will mean a busier schedule as Potomac looks to cram 10 games, including six that were postponed, over the next 16 days to finish out the Cardinal District regular season on time. To make room for the district games, Potomac dropped its two non-district contests, against Osbourn and Patriot.
But it is manageable as the Panthers (2-0) returned to practice Tuesday for the first time in two weeks and planned to play their first game since Dec. 30 on Wednesday against visiting Hylton.
“I told the kids you watch the NBA enough,” Honore said. “We’re going to play an NBA schedule. But we are built for this. We’ve been together for four years. It’s more mental than physical with what we’re up against. We will be fine.”
Honore reminded his players at the start of the season there was a thin margin of error after the season began Dec. 28 with a compressed 14-game regular-season schedule due to the pandemic.
Honore said he’s grateful the postponements came earlier rather than later in the season when there would have been less time to fit everything in before the start of the eight-team Class 6 Region B Tournament on Feb. 8. There is no district tournament this season.
Potomac has state-title aspirations. The Panthers return four starters, including all-state performers Tyrell Harris and Kyle Honore, and seven players overall from a 23-4 squad that reached the state quarterfinals in 2020.
The Panthers have won at least eight straight conference and or district regular-season titles.
“When it hit us, I knew we’d be OK,” Honore said. “We had enough time to get the games in. It’s not ideal for anyone. We know that opponents might think this gives them an advantage. We have a huge chip on our shoulder.”
Honore declined to provide specifics on who tested positive for COVID-19 within the program or whether there was more than one positive case. He said the topic came up among the players, but Honore quickly nixed delving into details with the reminder that everyone is in the same boat.
“No one did this on purpose,” Honore said. “No one is happy about it, but we need to figure out what we need to do to get out of it. It was just a bad circumstance … There is no tougher opponent anyone is facing than COVID.”
