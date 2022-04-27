AJ Schuetz took quite a few shots, but it was the one that went in that mattered the most.
In the waning minutes of Tuesday night’s Cedar Run District game against visiting Osbourn Park, the forward found the net for the game-winning goal, icing the cake in a 4-3 comeback win for Patriot (7-3-1 overall, 6-2-1 in district). Schuetz has 18 goals on the season.
The game began with a steady diet of defense for both teams, both held to just a shot each in the first five minutes. The next five were the complete opposite, with three goals in a span of just over two minutes.
Danny Spittle put the Pioneers on the board for the first time of the night with a header off of a corner kick by Schuetz, and Jonny Canales expanded the lead to two with a goal of his own a minute and a half later. Not to be outdone, Osbourn Park’s Jorge Ortega put the Yellow Jackets (4-2-2, 6-2-2) in the scoring box with an absolute stinger from long range just thirty seconds later.
While free of any scoring, the next 20 or so minutes were several close calls, with multiple shots on both sides just missing along with several great saves. After consecutive shots by Patriot and Osbourn Park barely missed the goal, Patrick Dunbar tied things up with a goal at the 6:31 mark.
Osbourn Park then completed their first half comeback with a goal by Justin Merino Flores to take a 3-2 lead as it came to a close.
The Yellow Jackets came out swinging in the first half, firing a shot over the top of the goal just under a minute in and then a header off of a corner kick going wide less than a minute later. After several just wide shots for the Pioneers, and Will Lash keeping things close in the net, Maxwell Hall tied things up off of another corner kick by Schuetz.
The two teams played close for the next 10 minutes, with things getting physical on multiple occasions. Finally, with 2:29 left to play, Schuetz found the net for the first time of the night, sending the Patriot faithful into hysterics-a moment that the senior says felt “really, really good. They’re a really good team, and to be able to help put us in the top of the district felt amazing.”
The second half comeback, said Patriot head coach Sarah Cureton following the game, exemplified the incredible heart and persistence possessed by the team. “Even when the odds were against them, they still refused to back down. They showed so much grit.”
