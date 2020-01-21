University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban visited Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas Tuesday.
Saban and associate head coach/running backs coach Charles Huff met with Raiders head football coach Carroll Walker to discuss Stonewall's two national recruits: junior defensive lineman Tyleik Williams and sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy.
Both were named last week to the VHSL's all-Class 6 football team as second-team selections.
Murphy was named the Cedar Run District and Class 6 Region B defensive player of the year. He totaled 91 tackles this season and four sacks. Williams finished with 47 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Alabama offered Murphy as a freshman April 29. The Crimson Tide have not offered Williams yet, but their interest in him is high.
Murphy is rated the nation's No. 3 player for the class of 2022 and No. 1 in Virginia by 247Sports. He was recently named a MaxPreps sophomore all-American. Murphy holds over 20 offers, including ones from LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Williams, rated the No. 6 player in Virginia and 204 overall for the class of 2021 by 247Sports, has at least 15 offers, including ones from Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.