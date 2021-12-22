Brentsville High School's girls basketball team kicked off their holiday break in a jolly fashion, defeating Gar-Field in a 66-23 home non-district victory Tuesday.
Junior guards Alden Yergey and Cara Vollmer each recorded 26 points and four 3-pointers as the Tigers improved to 8-1. For the game, Brentsville totaled 10 3-pointers and led 44-6 at halftime over the Red Wolves (0-8).
Yergey began the scoring for the Tigers with a layup 30 seconds into the game before Gar-Field junior Ayanna Farming responded with one of her own shortly after.
After a layup for sophomore Liz Rice and a three-point shot for Yergey were responded to with a score by Gar-Field junior Andrea Countiss, it was a 9-4 game halfway through the first quarter. From then on, the rest of the first half belonged to Brentsville.
For the remaining four and a half minutes of the quarter, the Tigers went on an 18-0 run, highlighted by three points for Yergey and an astounding 15 points for junior Cara Vollmer, nine of which were three-pointers.
In the second quarter, the Tigers scored the first nine points, beginning with a layup for freshman Brookelynn Miller. After points for Yergey and Vollmer, Countiss found the basket for the first and only time of the quarter for the Red Wolves. The Tigers scored the final eight points of the half, including two points for senior Elena Hall.
It seemed as though Gar-Field might have finally found their groove, as they went on an 8-2 run to open the second half, highlighted by six points for sophomore Olivia Hamlin.
The fourth quarter was dominated by the three-pointer, with shots being landed by Countiss, and Aniyah Barner and Macie Mayes for the Tigers.
Brentsville head coach Eugene Baltimore praised his team’s offense and their attack.
"We got at them early and did a great job of sharing the ball," Baltimore said.
Baltimore went on to express his pride in the girls that got to play that normally don’t.
"They work super hard in practice but don’t get to play super often, so it was great to see them get in the game and score some points," Baltimore said.
Brentsville returns to action Jan. 4 at home against Independence from Loudoun County.
Gar-Field plays again on Thursday, in a home contest against Park View-Sterling.
