Sam Brunelle understood first-hand Alden Yergey’s circumstance.
Brunelle played at William Monroe High School, which is in the same district as Brentsville. And she’s from Ruckersville, a Central Virginia community of 1,482 residents that is only slightly smaller than Nokesville’s 1,619, according to the 2020 Census.
As the 6-foot-2 Brunelle developed into one of the most highly sought-after high school players in the class of 2019, she asked college coaches whether staying at William Monroe helped or hindered her recruiting. The coaches assured her there was no reason to leave for another school.
Brunelle stayed put. The two-time high school All-American finished her prep career with 2,229 points and 1,272 rebounds and signed with Notre Dame. She also went on to be a gold medalist with Team USA.
Yergey viewed Brunelle as proof it was possible to play at a rural school and still attract Division I interest.
“When I saw her at a small school with the attention she got, I realized and believed I could do the same,” Yergey said.
That common thread led to a friendship that began in December 2016, when Brentsville coach Eugene Baltimore introduced the two after William Monroe’s visit to Brentsville for a game. Baltimore connected them because he believed Yergey could learn from Brunelle since they both displayed tireless work ethics.
Brunelle, then a sophomore, and Yergey, a sixth-grader, posed for a photo together and continued to stay in touch. Brunelle sent Yergey a Team USA t-shirt and always made a point to catch up with her when William Monroe played at Brentsville. They also caught up during state tournament time or when Yergey attended camps and training events Brunelle put on.
Brunelle also trained under Damin Altizer and recommended him to the Yergeys.
The big-sister, little-sister relationship grew tighter after Brunelle accepted Baltimore’s invitation to attend Brentsville summer camps as a guest speaker. Twice, she and Yergey played each other one-on-one. Brunelle won both times, but the last encounter boosted Yergey’s confidence.
In their first game, in June 2017, Brunelle, then a senior, beat the rising seventh-grader handily. Brunelle showed no mercy, blocking one of Yergey’s shots so hard it stunned the campers. The next summer, they met again, but this time Yergey felt better after losing only 5-3.
Brunelle gave Yergey her cell phone number and told her to reach out anytime if she had questions. Brunelle’s parents did the same with Yergey’s parents.
Yergey admired Brunelle as much for her play as her attitude. As good as Brunelle was, she never acted entitled or forgot her roots. Brunelle relishes her role as an ambassador for athletes who find success at a small school.
“I’ve been very outspoken on this issue,” Brunelle said. “Loyalty was one of those things that was very important to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.