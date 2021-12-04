Brentsville point guard Alden Yergey scored 28 points and Macie Mayes scored 9 as the Tigers took down host Gainesville 45-36 Friday in a non-district game.

Yergey opened scoring with a three-point shot a minute into the game, following that up with a layup a short while later as Brentsville scored the first eight points of the game.

Defensively, the 3A Tigers (2-0) forced several turnovers and held the 6A Cardinals (1-1) scoreless for the first three minutes of the game before junior Rebecca St. Germain scored the first points of the game for the Cardinals.

After a brief run by Gainesville to bring the score to 10-7 with just over two minutes left, Brentsville scored four of the next seven points to end the first half with a 14-10 lead.

In the second quarter, neither team scored until roughly two minutes in, when Brentsville’s Brookelynn Miller landed a pair of free throws that were followed almost immediately by a Gainesville three-pointer.

A Cardinal scoring drought ensued, until sophomore forward Kendyl Maxwell found the net four minutes later. The two teams combined for just 13 points as Brentsville went into the half with a 22-15 lead.

Scoring in the third was opened by Yergey at the six minute mark. She would score the next four points until Gainesville sophomore guard Madison McKenzie hit a three with just over three minutes. She would score five points in an ensuing 7-3 run by the Cardinals to close out the third.

The Tigers were on fire from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, with Mayes hitting three three-point shots and Yergey hitting one of her own. Multiple and-1’s for the Cardinals in Maxwell and St. Germain kept things close and Maxwell hit several clutch shots, but they were never quite able to claw back.

While acknowledging the foul troubles for Brentsville, head coach Eugene Baltimore emphasized the feeling of victory that comes with a road win, saying “it always feels good to come away with a victory on the road.” He also praised the defense and rebounding, saying that “all of our bigs played well tonight.”