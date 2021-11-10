Brentsville High School junior Alden Yergey is the school's first Division I basketball commitment after deciding over the weekend to sign with Siena.
Yergey visited the school, which is located outside Albany (NY) this past weekend. Yergey also had offers from Radford, Navy, Western Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Boston University, Colgate and Loyola (MD).
The head coach who recruited Yergey at Florida Atlantic, Jim Jabir, left that school to take the same position at Siena in April.
In four seasons at FAU, Jabir went 42-68. The Owls were 4-25 the season before Jabir arrived and improved to 13-15 in his first season.
This is Jabir’s second stint at Siena. He was the Saints’ head coach from 1987 to 1990, going 50-29.
Jabir has a career 514-446 record at six schools, including Dayton and Marquette.
Yergey is also the school's first girls basketball player to earn first-team, all-state honors. She was a Virginia High School League selection freshman year and a Virginia High School League Coaches Association pick sophomore year (there were no VHSL all-state teams for the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic).
The 5-foot-9 point guard averaged 19.0 points last season and 15.3 points a game as a freshman. She also averaged 3.0 3 pointers last season and 1.9 the season before.
