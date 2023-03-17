BASEBALL
FOREST PARK 5, COLONIAL FORGE 4: Alex Shelkin’s walk-off single rallied the host Bruins to the non-district win Thursday by scoring two runs.
Forest Park (1-0) scored all its runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Harrison Luddington was the winning pitcher. He struck out five in three innings.
WOODBRIDGE 3, BRENTSVILLE 2: Aiden Ellerts and Ethan Jackson combined to throw 15 strikeouts in the Vikings’ non-district win.
Ellerts was the winning pitcher. He struck out 11 in 4.2 innings. Jackson and Julian Puerta each had an RBI.
HYLTON 20, OSBOURN 17: David Bowling had four RBI and Michael Crawford Jr. three RBI as the Bulldogs won their season-opener.
Hylton led 8-6 after the first inning. The Bulldogs broke a 15-all tie in the top of the sixth.
For Osbourn, Ethan Hudson went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Reed Wilsher added three RBI.
NORTH STAFFORD 8, POTOMAC 2: North Stafford’s pitchers held Potomac to one hit and recorded 13 strikeouts.
MOUNT VERNON 12, UNITY REED 2: Unity Reed (0-2) scored both its runs in the top of the third.
SOFTBALL
BRENTSVILLE 15, WOODBRIDGE 5 (six innings): Natalie Quinlan hit two homers and McKenzie Kolesar one as the Class 3 Tigers (1-0) defeated the Class 6 Vikings (0-1) Thursday.
Kolesar finished with four RBI and Quinlan three. Tea Cornett added four RBI and was 3 for 3 from the plate. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out six in six innings.
HYLTON 6, OSBOURN 5: Jayel Williams’ triple in the top of the sixth provided the go-ahead run for the Bulldogs (2-1).
Briana McDonald struck out 10 for Hylton.
POTOMAC 61, MANASSAS PARK 0: The visiting Panthers (1-0) scored 18 runs in the first, 21 in the second, five in the third, one in the fourth and 16 in the fifth.
Maleah Wells was 3 for 4 with eight RBI and nine runs scored. Vanessa Thomas struck out eight and allowed one hit in five innings.
BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 2, ANNANDALE 0: Mosawer Baig and Jefferson Lopez scored both goals for the Red Wolves (1-0).
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 6, PATRIOT 0: The Pioneers fall to 1-1.
