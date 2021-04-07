Alex Urquhart announced to his team Tuesday that he has resigned as Woodbridge High School's head football coach after one year.
The 30-year-old Dallas, Texas, native said he made the decision for family reasons. He and his wife are expecting their first child in September. Urquhart said he and his wife are moving closer to her family in South Hill, Va., once the school year is over.
"We went into future parenthood mode," Urquhart said. "Thinking about things like cost of living, day care and time commitments. We thought it would be best to be closer to family."
Woodbridge announced Urquhart's hiring in January 2020. He replaced Gary Wortham, who resigned at the end of the season in November 2019 after five seasons leading the Vikings.
"We had a great conversation," Urquhart said in talking to the players Tuesday. "I was upset. They were upset. They understood family is the most important thing. You have to do what is right."
Playing a compressed schedule because of the pandemic, the Vikings went 1-5 under Urquhart. Woodbridge started mostly underclassmen this season.
"We needed a culture shift," Urquhart said about his approach as Woodbridge's coach. "We attacked that and the young kids bought into it."
Urquhart said he will continue to remain in coaching, but with lesser responsibilities so he can focus more on his responsibilities at home.
There are now two head football coaching vacancies in Prince William County. The other is at Battlefield. Scott Girolmo is leaving after this school year to take the same job at Prince George High School.
