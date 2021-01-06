Forest Park graduate Ali Krieger and Stone Bridge graduate Emily Fox are among the 27 players invited to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team training camp Jan. 9-22 in Orlando, Fla.
The camp will conclude with head coach Vlatko Andonovski naming an 18-player roster for two games against Columbia Jan. 18 and Jan. 22 in Orlando. The matches against Colombia will be the first domestic games for the U.S. Women since the 2020 SheBelieves Cup last March.
Krieger and Fox are two of 10 defenders listed on the training camp roster.
A member of the Orlando Pride, Krieger will get the chance to compete in her home stadium if she makes the cut for the Columbia games. Krieger did not compete with the U.S. Women’s Team in its last event when the squad played Holland in November.
Fox, a senior at the University of North Carolina, receives her first call-up since January of 2019 when she earned her third cap in a match against France in Le Havre.
GOALKEEPERS (4): Aubrey Bledsoe (Washington Spirit), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
DEFENDERS (10): Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (UNC), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)
MIDFIELDERS (8): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Florida State), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City/ENG), Catarina Macario (Stanford), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City/ENG), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)
FORWARDS (5): Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)
