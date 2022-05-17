FIRST TEAM
Position, name, school, year
Pitcher: Brandon Cassedy, Colgan 12
Pitcher: Brett Renfrow, Colgan 11
Pitcher: Ryan Kennedy, Colgan 12
Catcher: Jae’dan Carter, Colgan 11
1st Base: John Pokorak, Forest Park 12
2nd Base: Evan Blanchard, Colgan 12
3rd Base: Brandon Cassedy, Colgan 12
Shortstop: Carter Newman, Colgan 12
Outfielder: Matthew Drumgold, Potomac 12
Outfielder: Matthew Westley, Colgan 11
Outfielder: Brett Renfrow, Colgan 11
DH: Harrison Ludington, Forest Park, 11
At-Large: Carlos Carvallo, Potomac 12
At-Large: Sean Pokorak, Forest Park, 12
Player of the Year: Brandon Cassedy, Colgan 12
Coach of the Year: Michael Colangelo, Colgan
SECOND TEAM
Position, name, school, year
Pitcher: Harrison Ludington, Forest Park 11
Pitcher: Andrew Cheripka, Forest Park 12
Pitcher: Luke Pietrandrea, Woodbridge 12
Catcher: Nick Porter, Gar-Field 12
1st Base: Ryan Kennedy, Colgan 12
2nd Base: Matthew Oakes, Gar-Field 12
3rd Base: Tyler Bassett, Hylton 10
Shortstop: AJ Barlow, Potomac 12
Outfielder: Chase Hubred, Forest Park 11
Outfielder: Rahsaan Mack, Gar-Field 11
Outfielder: John Stansbury, Colgan 12
DH: Aiden Ward, Woodbridge 10
At-Large: Zinny Kemahu, Forest Park 12
At-Large: Owen Frye, Forest Park 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.