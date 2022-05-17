Brandon Cassedy (2022 head shot).jpg

Brandon Cassedy, Colgan Baseball 2022

FIRST TEAM

Position, name, school, year

Pitcher: Brandon Cassedy, Colgan 12

Pitcher: Brett Renfrow, Colgan 11

Pitcher: Ryan Kennedy, Colgan 12

Catcher: Jae’dan Carter, Colgan 11

1st Base: John Pokorak, Forest Park 12

2nd Base: Evan Blanchard, Colgan 12

3rd Base: Brandon Cassedy, Colgan 12

Shortstop: Carter Newman, Colgan 12

Outfielder: Matthew Drumgold, Potomac 12

Outfielder: Matthew Westley, Colgan 11

Outfielder: Brett Renfrow, Colgan 11

DH: Harrison Ludington, Forest Park, 11

At-Large: Carlos Carvallo, Potomac 12

At-Large: Sean Pokorak, Forest Park, 12

Player of the Year: Brandon Cassedy, Colgan 12

Coach of the Year: Michael Colangelo, Colgan

SECOND TEAM

Position, name, school, year

Pitcher: Harrison Ludington, Forest Park 11

Pitcher: Andrew Cheripka, Forest Park 12

Pitcher: Luke Pietrandrea, Woodbridge 12

Catcher: Nick Porter, Gar-Field 12

1st Base: Ryan Kennedy, Colgan 12

2nd Base: Matthew Oakes, Gar-Field 12

3rd Base: Tyler Bassett, Hylton 10

Shortstop: AJ Barlow, Potomac 12

Outfielder: Chase Hubred, Forest Park 11

Outfielder: Rahsaan Mack, Gar-Field 11

Outfielder: John Stansbury, Colgan 12

DH: Aiden Ward, Woodbridge 10

At-Large: Zinny Kemahu, Forest Park 12

At-Large: Owen Frye, Forest Park 12

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.