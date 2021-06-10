FIRST TEAM
Pitcher Connor Knox Charles J. Colgan 11th
Pitcher Brandon Cassedy Charles J. Colgan 11th
Pitcher Cody Bosak Potomac 12th
Catcher Brody Pickette Charles J. Colgan 12th
1st Base Jack Pokorak Forest Park 11th
2nd Base Dominick Celio Potomac 12th
3rd Base Connor Knox Charles J. Colgan 11th
Shortstop Brandon Cassedy Charles J. Colgan 11th
Outfielder Owen Frye Forest Park 11th
Outfielder C.J. Faulkenberry Charles J. Colgan 12th
Outfielder Brett Renfrow Charles J. Colgan 10th
Outfielder Matt Drumgold Potomac 11th
Utility Evan Blanchard Charles J. Colgan 11th
DH Anthony Hernandez C. D. Hylton 12th
Player of the Year: Brandon Cassedy Charles J. Colgan 11th
Coach of the Year Mike Colangelo Charles J. Colgan
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher Nathan Williams Forest Park 12th
Pitcher Andrew Cheripka Forest Park 11th
Pitcher Ryan Kennedy Charles J. Colgan 11th
Catcher Eric Hiett Woodbridge 12th
1st Base Ryan Kennedy Charles J. Colgan 11th
2nd Base Chris Hund Woodbridge 12th
3rd Base Cody Bosak Potomac 12th
Shortstop Carter Newman Woodbridge 11th
Outfielder Jae’dan Carter Charles J. Colgan 10th
Outfielder Dylan Heil Potomac 12th
Outfielder Byron Coleman C. D. Hylton 12th
Outfielder Carlos Caravallo Potomac 11th
Utility Nathan Williams Forest Park 12th
DH Philip Hunter Woodbridge 12th
