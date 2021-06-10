baseball generic2.jpg
FIRST TEAM

Pitcher Connor Knox Charles J. Colgan 11th

Pitcher Brandon Cassedy Charles J. Colgan 11th

Pitcher Cody Bosak Potomac 12th

Catcher Brody Pickette Charles J. Colgan 12th

1st Base Jack Pokorak Forest Park 11th

2nd Base Dominick Celio Potomac 12th

3rd Base Connor Knox Charles J. Colgan 11th

Shortstop Brandon Cassedy Charles J. Colgan 11th

Outfielder Owen Frye Forest Park 11th

Outfielder C.J. Faulkenberry Charles J. Colgan 12th

Outfielder Brett Renfrow Charles J. Colgan 10th

Outfielder Matt Drumgold Potomac 11th

Utility Evan Blanchard Charles J. Colgan 11th

DH Anthony Hernandez C. D. Hylton 12th

Player of the Year: Brandon Cassedy Charles J. Colgan 11th

Coach of the Year Mike Colangelo Charles J. Colgan

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher Nathan Williams Forest Park 12th

Pitcher Andrew Cheripka Forest Park 11th

Pitcher Ryan Kennedy Charles J. Colgan 11th

Catcher Eric Hiett Woodbridge 12th

1st Base Ryan Kennedy Charles J. Colgan 11th

2nd Base Chris Hund Woodbridge 12th

3rd Base Cody Bosak Potomac 12th

Shortstop Carter Newman Woodbridge 11th

Outfielder Jae’dan Carter Charles J. Colgan 10th

Outfielder Dylan Heil Potomac 12th

Outfielder Byron Coleman C. D. Hylton 12th

Outfielder Carlos Caravallo Potomac 11th

Utility Nathan Williams Forest Park 12th

DH Philip Hunter Woodbridge 12th

