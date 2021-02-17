ALL-CARDINAL DISTRICT BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Tyrell Harris Potomac 12 Forward
Kyle Honore Potomac 11 Guard
Anthony Jackson Potomac 12 Guard
Shane Feden Woodbridge 12 Guard
Nathan Arrington Hylton 12 Forward
Michael Cooper Woodbridge 11 Guard
Kelby Garnett Hylton 11 Guard
Chancellor Perkins Gar-Field 9 Guard
Coach of the Year: Keith Honore – Potomac
Player of the Year: Tyrell Harris – Potomac
SECOND TEAM
DJ Chandler Colgan 12 Forward
Tyler Smith Forest Park 12 Guard
Kejahn Rainey Potomac 12 Guard
Larry Wright Potomac 12 Forward
Lorin Hall Potomac 12 Guard
Mekhi Mims Woodbridge 12 Guard
Caleb Satchell Potomac 12 Guard
Isaiah Wimbush Freedom 11 Guard
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Alyssa Andrews Colgan 12 Forward
Angel Jones Forest Park 11 Forward
Amani Melendez Woodbridge 11 Guard
Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac 11 Guard
Kennedy Fuller Colgan 12 Guard
Janiah Jones Forest Park 12 Guard
Jewell Dixon Potomac 12 Guard
Najah Perryman Colgan 11 Guard
Coach of the Year: Fred Milbert – Colgan
Player of the Year: Alyssa Andrews - Colgan
SECOND TEAM
Keala Johnson Freedom 12 Guard
Sofia Lahlou Freedom 10 Guard
Lauren Palmateer Forest Park 12 Guard
Trinity Mizelle Hylton 11 Guard
Fatiah Akinyemi Freedom 12 Guard
Alaina Jones Potomac 10 Guard
Lydia Pedersen Forest Park 11 Center
Peyton Ray Colgan 11 Guard
