ALL-CARDINAL DISTRICT BASKETBALL TEAMS

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Tyrell Harris Potomac 12 Forward

Kyle Honore Potomac 11 Guard

Anthony Jackson Potomac 12 Guard

Shane Feden Woodbridge 12 Guard

Nathan Arrington Hylton 12 Forward

Michael Cooper Woodbridge 11 Guard

Kelby Garnett Hylton 11 Guard

Chancellor Perkins Gar-Field 9 Guard

Coach of the Year: Keith Honore – Potomac

Player of the Year: Tyrell Harris – Potomac

SECOND TEAM

DJ Chandler Colgan 12 Forward

Tyler Smith Forest Park 12 Guard

Kejahn Rainey Potomac 12 Guard

Larry Wright Potomac 12 Forward

Lorin Hall Potomac 12 Guard

Mekhi Mims Woodbridge 12 Guard

Caleb Satchell Potomac 12 Guard

Isaiah Wimbush Freedom 11 Guard

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Alyssa Andrews Colgan 12 Forward

Angel Jones Forest Park 11 Forward

Amani Melendez Woodbridge 11 Guard

Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac 11 Guard

Kennedy Fuller Colgan 12 Guard

Janiah Jones Forest Park 12 Guard

Jewell Dixon Potomac 12 Guard

Najah Perryman Colgan 11 Guard

Coach of the Year: Fred Milbert – Colgan

Player of the Year: Alyssa Andrews - Colgan

SECOND TEAM

Keala Johnson Freedom 12 Guard

Sofia Lahlou Freedom 10 Guard

Lauren Palmateer Forest Park 12 Guard

Trinity Mizelle Hylton 11 Guard

Fatiah Akinyemi Freedom 12 Guard

Alaina Jones Potomac 10 Guard

Lydia Pedersen Forest Park 11 Center

Peyton Ray Colgan 11 Guard

