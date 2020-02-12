BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Tyrell Harris Potomac 11 Forward

Kyle Honore Potomac 11 Guard

Nate Arrington Hylton 11 Guard

Ta’zir Smith Colgan 11 Guard

Shane Feden Woodbridge 11 Guard

Kenneth Clark Forest Park 11 Guard

Adric Howe Colgan 12 Guard

Michael Cooper Woodbridge 10 Guard

Coach of the Year: Courtney Coffer – Woodbridge

Player of the Year: Tyrell Harris – Potomac

SECOND TEAM

Cory Wilson Gar-Field 12 Guard

Justice Dixon Freedom 11 Guard

Anthony Jackson Potomac 11 Guard

Greg Maddux-Velez Hylton 12 Forward

Manny White Potomac 12 Guard

Kevin Johnson Forest Park 12 Guard

Tyler Smith Forest Park 11 Guard

Kyle Bond Forest Park 12 Center

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Alyssa Andrews Colgan 11 Forward

Kennedy Fuller Colgan 11 Guard

Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac 10 Guard

Angel Jones Forest Park 10 Guard

Amani Melendez Woodbridge 10 Point Guard

Vanessa Laumbach Woodbridge 12 Forward

Alia Denwiddie Woodbridge 12 Point Guard

Celebria Peacock Freedom 12 Guard

Coach of the Year: Fred Milbert-Colgan

Player of the Year: Alyssa Andrews-Colgan

SECOND TEAM

Victoria Hinton Potomac 11 Forward

Jewell Dixon Potomac 11 Guard

Kayla Burton Forest Park 12 Center

Lauren Palmateer Forest Park 11 Guard

Janiah Jones Forest Park 11 Guard

Desiree Cross Woodbridge 11 Point Guard

Naja Ngongba Woodbridge 11 Forward

Keala Johnson Freedom 11 Guard

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.