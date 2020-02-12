BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Tyrell Harris Potomac 11 Forward
Kyle Honore Potomac 11 Guard
Nate Arrington Hylton 11 Guard
Ta’zir Smith Colgan 11 Guard
Shane Feden Woodbridge 11 Guard
Kenneth Clark Forest Park 11 Guard
Adric Howe Colgan 12 Guard
Michael Cooper Woodbridge 10 Guard
Coach of the Year: Courtney Coffer – Woodbridge
Player of the Year: Tyrell Harris – Potomac
SECOND TEAM
Cory Wilson Gar-Field 12 Guard
Justice Dixon Freedom 11 Guard
Anthony Jackson Potomac 11 Guard
Greg Maddux-Velez Hylton 12 Forward
Manny White Potomac 12 Guard
Kevin Johnson Forest Park 12 Guard
Tyler Smith Forest Park 11 Guard
Kyle Bond Forest Park 12 Center
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Alyssa Andrews Colgan 11 Forward
Kennedy Fuller Colgan 11 Guard
Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac 10 Guard
Angel Jones Forest Park 10 Guard
Amani Melendez Woodbridge 10 Point Guard
Vanessa Laumbach Woodbridge 12 Forward
Alia Denwiddie Woodbridge 12 Point Guard
Celebria Peacock Freedom 12 Guard
Coach of the Year: Fred Milbert-Colgan
Player of the Year: Alyssa Andrews-Colgan
SECOND TEAM
Victoria Hinton Potomac 11 Forward
Jewell Dixon Potomac 11 Guard
Kayla Burton Forest Park 12 Center
Lauren Palmateer Forest Park 11 Guard
Janiah Jones Forest Park 11 Guard
Desiree Cross Woodbridge 11 Point Guard
Naja Ngongba Woodbridge 11 Forward
Keala Johnson Freedom 11 Guard
