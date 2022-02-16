BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Kyle Honore Potomac 12
Michael Cooper Woodbridge 12
Kelby Garnett Hylton 12
Tavarres Riley Freedom 10
Lucas Scroggins Hylton 12
Brian Jackson Woodbridge 12
Frankie Lee Potomac 12
Troy Gulley Colgan 12
Player of the Year: Kyle Honore Potomac 12
Coach of the Year: Courtney Coffer Woodbridge
SECOND TEAM
Shamar Sisco Freedom 10
Dekevion Moore Forest Park 10
Chancellor Perkins Gar-Field 10
Christian Blaine Woodbridge 12
Terrence Bethea Potomac 10
Isaiah Crockett Gar-Field 12
Brandon Edozie Forest Park, freshman
Chance Lundy Colgan 12
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Amani Melendez Woodbridge 12
Angel Jones Forest Park 12
Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac 12
Peyton Ray Colgan 12
Kenneah DeGuzman Freedom 10
Najah Perryman Colgan 12
Lajayla Lipscomb Potomac 11
Reina Washington Woodbridge 12
Player of the Year: Amani Melendez Woodbridge 12
Coach of the Year: Mark Hines Woodbridge
SECOND TEAM
Trinity Mizelle Hylton 12
Trinity Galindo Forest park 11
Olivia Hamlin Gar-Field 10
Elawnie Wilkins Woodbridge 9
Taylor Allen Potomac 9
Amaya Thrash Hylton 9
Kenzie Burke Woodbridge 12
Olivea Puller Potomac 9
