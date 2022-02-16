BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Kyle Honore Potomac 12  

Michael Cooper Woodbridge 12

Kelby Garnett Hylton 12 

Tavarres Riley Freedom 10

Lucas Scroggins Hylton 12

Brian Jackson Woodbridge 12

Frankie Lee Potomac 12

Troy Gulley Colgan 12

Player of the Year: Kyle Honore Potomac 12

Coach of the Year: Courtney Coffer Woodbridge

SECOND TEAM

Shamar Sisco Freedom 10

Dekevion Moore Forest Park 10

Chancellor Perkins Gar-Field 10

Christian Blaine Woodbridge 12

Terrence Bethea Potomac 10

Isaiah Crockett Gar-Field 12

Brandon Edozie Forest Park, freshman

Chance Lundy Colgan 12

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Amani Melendez Woodbridge 12

Angel Jones Forest Park 12

Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac 12

Peyton Ray Colgan 12

Kenneah DeGuzman Freedom 10

Najah Perryman Colgan 12

Lajayla Lipscomb Potomac 11

Reina Washington Woodbridge 12

Player of the Year: Amani Melendez Woodbridge 12

Coach of the Year: Mark Hines Woodbridge

SECOND TEAM

Trinity Mizelle Hylton 12

Trinity Galindo Forest park 11

Olivia Hamlin Gar-Field 10

Elawnie Wilkins Woodbridge 9

Taylor Allen Potomac 9

Amaya Thrash Hylton 9

Kenzie Burke Woodbridge 12

Olivea Puller Potomac 9

