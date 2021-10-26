field hockey generic.jpg

FIRST TEAM

Forward: Ella Pickup, Woodbridge, 11th

Forward: Alexis Andrews-Thompson, Colgan, 12th

Forward: Hope Dutch, C. D. Hylton, 12th

Forward: Susannah Dietrichson, Forest Park, 12th

Midfielder: Charlotte Murphy, Woodbridge, 12th

Midfielder: Rylie Flick, Colgan, 11th

Midfielder: Carley Mayers, Colgan, 12th

Midfielder: Joey Rhodes, C. D. Hylton, 12th

Defender: Sophia Kralik, Woodbridge, 12th

Defender: Chelsea Gamez-Villalvir, Gar-Field, 12th

Defender: Jewel Keels, Potomac, 10th

Defender: Carly Sanders, Colgan, 11th

At-Large: Micki Ross, Woodbridge, 12th

At-Large: Olivia Damato, Colgan, 12th

At- Large: Alicia Ober, Woodbridge, 11th

Goalkeeper: Rahma Elgazzar, Forest Park, 12th

Player of the Year: Carley Mayers, Colgan, 12th

Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Connolly, Colgan

SECOND TEAM

Forward: Jill Keehan, Woodbridge, 11th

Forward: Pauleen Delarosa, Gar-Field, 10th

Forward: Linh Luc, C. D. Hylton, 12th

Forward: Madison Lutjen, Forest Park, 12th

Midfielder: Catie Brennan, Woodbridge, 12th

Midfielder: Dayonna Thomas Woodbridge 11th

Midfielder: Hailey Flick, Colgan, 9th

Midfielder: Issy Denevan, Forest Park, 12th

Defender: Chloe Sporysz, Woodbridge, 11th

Defender: Didi Downs-Duran, Potomac, 10th

Defender: Natalie Korzuch, Colgan, 11th

Defender: Emily Burnap, Forest Park, 11th

At-Large: Alana Orlando, Colgan, 11th

At-Large: Grace Bittle, C. D. Hylton, 12th

At-Large: Sidney Garland, C. D. Hylton, 12th

Goalkeeper: Maddie Huber, Colgan, 12th

