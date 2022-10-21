FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Alana Orlando Colgan HS SR
Forward Ella Pickup Woodbridge HS SR
Forward Amelia Allen Forest Park HS SO
Forward Niveda Mahesh Woodbridge HS SR
Midfielder Rylie Flick Colgan HS SR
Midfielder Grace Moore Woodbridge HS SR
Midfielder Hailey Flick Colgan HS SO
Midfielder Abi Garland Hylton HS SR
Defender Carly Sanders Colgan HS SR
Defender Liberty Dennis Forest Park HS JR
Defender Promise Opoku-Yeboah Woodbridge HS SR
Defender Jewel Keels Potomac HS JR
At-Large Karla Marquez Diaz Gar-Field HS SR
At-Large Laine Hodanich Colgan HS SR
At- Large Pauleen Dela Rosa Gar-Field HS JR
Goalkeeper Emma Conigliaro-Huante Woodbridge HS SO
Player of the Year: Rylie Flick Colgan HS SR
Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Connolly Colgan HS
SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Aasia Davidson Hylton HS JR
Forward Angela Amaniampong Potomac HS JR
Forward Allona Hargett Potomac HS JR
Forward Chloe Musman Colgan HS SR
Midfielder Chloe Sporysz Woodbridge HS SR
Midfielder Emily Burnap Forest Park HS SR
Midfielder Ariana Patterson Potomac HS JR
Midfielder Kendall Breslin Forest Park HS SO
Defender Victoria Cartagena Hylton HS SR
Defender Darlene Fernandez-Telles Gar-Field HS SO
Defender Sophia Wright Forest Park HS SO
Defender Natalie Korzuch Colgan HS SR
At-Large Ariel Andrews-Thompson Colgan HS SO
At-Large Riley Barnes Forest Park HS SO
At-Large Corrine Orlando Colgan HS SO
Goalkeeper Maryam Akinlade Potomac HS JR
