IN_Grassfield_v_Colgan_Field_Hockey__S521935.jpg

Colgan's Rylie Flick pushes the ball up field against Grassfield in Tuesday night's match. Photo by Doug Stroud

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Alana Orlando Colgan HS SR

Forward Ella Pickup Woodbridge HS SR

Forward Amelia Allen Forest Park HS SO

Forward Niveda Mahesh Woodbridge HS SR

Midfielder Rylie Flick Colgan HS SR

Midfielder Grace Moore Woodbridge HS SR

Midfielder Hailey Flick Colgan HS SO

Midfielder Abi Garland Hylton HS SR

Defender Carly Sanders Colgan HS SR

Defender Liberty Dennis Forest Park HS JR

Defender Promise Opoku-Yeboah Woodbridge HS SR

Defender Jewel Keels Potomac HS JR

At-Large Karla Marquez Diaz Gar-Field HS SR

At-Large Laine Hodanich Colgan HS SR

At- Large Pauleen Dela Rosa Gar-Field HS JR

Goalkeeper Emma Conigliaro-Huante Woodbridge HS SO

Player of the Year: Rylie Flick Colgan HS SR

Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Connolly Colgan HS

SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Aasia Davidson Hylton HS JR

Forward Angela Amaniampong Potomac HS JR

Forward Allona Hargett Potomac HS JR

Forward Chloe Musman Colgan HS SR

Midfielder Chloe Sporysz Woodbridge HS SR

Midfielder Emily Burnap Forest Park HS SR

Midfielder Ariana Patterson Potomac HS JR

Midfielder Kendall Breslin Forest Park HS SO

Defender Victoria Cartagena Hylton HS SR

Defender Darlene Fernandez-Telles Gar-Field HS SO

Defender Sophia Wright Forest Park HS SO

Defender Natalie Korzuch Colgan HS SR

At-Large Ariel Andrews-Thompson Colgan HS SO

At-Large Riley Barnes Forest Park HS SO

At-Large Corrine Orlando Colgan HS SO

Goalkeeper Maryam Akinlade Potomac HS JR

