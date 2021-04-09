field hockey generic.jpg

CARDINAL DISTRICT

FIELD HOCKEY

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Olivia Damato Colgan JR

Forward Taylor Widmayer Woodbridge SR

Forward Mariah Oddiah Woodbridge SR

Forward Alexis Andrews-Thompson Colgan JR

Midfielder Charlotte Murphy Woodbridge JR

Midfielder Carley Mayers Colgan JR

Midfielder Rylie Flick Colgan SO

Midfielder Izzy Saunders Colgan SR

Defender Grace Damato Colgan SR

Defender Anna Krajack Woodbridge SR

Defender Grace Bittle Hylton JR

Defender Emma Stoneberger Forest Park SR

At-Large Paige Padberg Colgan SR

At-Large Hope Dutch Hylton JR

At- Large Alicia Ober Woodbridge JR

Goalkeeper Nevaeh Diamond Woodbridge SR

Player of the Year: Emma Stoneberger Forest Park SR

Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Connolly Colgan

SECOND TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Susannah Dietrichson Forest Park JR

Forward Ellie Rhodes Hylton SO

Forward Jessica Vito Forest Park SR

Forward Jahayra Guzman-Rivas Gar-Field SR

Midfielder Abigail Garland Hylton SO

Midfielder Issy Denevan Forest Park JR

Midfielder Hassmilyn Delarosa Gar-Field SR

Midfielder Sadie Sullivan Woodbridge SR

Defender Olivia Richardson-Isaac Hylton SR

Defender Natalie Korzuch Colgan SO

Defender Esther Dick Gar-Field SR

Defender Cali Aragon Woodbridge SR

At-Large Rebecca Funes Gar-Field JR

At-Large Paige Bennard Woodbridge SR

At-Large Catherine Brennan Woodbridge JR

Goalkeeper Tori Cartagena Hylton SO

