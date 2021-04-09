CARDINAL DISTRICT
FIELD HOCKEY
FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Olivia Damato Colgan JR
Forward Taylor Widmayer Woodbridge SR
Forward Mariah Oddiah Woodbridge SR
Forward Alexis Andrews-Thompson Colgan JR
Midfielder Charlotte Murphy Woodbridge JR
Midfielder Carley Mayers Colgan JR
Midfielder Rylie Flick Colgan SO
Midfielder Izzy Saunders Colgan SR
Defender Grace Damato Colgan SR
Defender Anna Krajack Woodbridge SR
Defender Grace Bittle Hylton JR
Defender Emma Stoneberger Forest Park SR
At-Large Paige Padberg Colgan SR
At-Large Hope Dutch Hylton JR
At- Large Alicia Ober Woodbridge JR
Goalkeeper Nevaeh Diamond Woodbridge SR
Player of the Year: Emma Stoneberger Forest Park SR
Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Connolly Colgan
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Susannah Dietrichson Forest Park JR
Forward Ellie Rhodes Hylton SO
Forward Jessica Vito Forest Park SR
Forward Jahayra Guzman-Rivas Gar-Field SR
Midfielder Abigail Garland Hylton SO
Midfielder Issy Denevan Forest Park JR
Midfielder Hassmilyn Delarosa Gar-Field SR
Midfielder Sadie Sullivan Woodbridge SR
Defender Olivia Richardson-Isaac Hylton SR
Defender Natalie Korzuch Colgan SO
Defender Esther Dick Gar-Field SR
Defender Cali Aragon Woodbridge SR
At-Large Rebecca Funes Gar-Field JR
At-Large Paige Bennard Woodbridge SR
At-Large Catherine Brennan Woodbridge JR
Goalkeeper Tori Cartagena Hylton SO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.