FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tristan Evans, junior, Freedom
Running back: Jovan Cook, senior, Forest Park
Running back: Jeffrey Overton Jr., sophomore, Freedom
Running back: Jordan Terry, senior, Gar-Field
Wide receiver: E.J. Reid, junior, Freedom
Wide receiver: Kam Courtney, junior, Freedom
Wide receiver: JuJu Preston, sophomore, Freedom
Tight end: Aaron Duncan, junior, Freedom
Center: Walter Hughes, junior, Freedom
Lineman: Michael Blados, senior, Forest Park
Lineman: Adrian Crespin, senior, Freedom
Lineman: Ju’elz Stanley-Jackson-Fleming, junior, Freedom
Lineman: Quswarrah Kayed, senior, Potomac
Kicker: James McKay, senior, Freedom
All-purpose: Tyler Henry, junior, Colgan
Kick returner: Ethen Horne, junior, Woodbridge
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Quinton Pulley, senior, Forest Park
Running back: Thomas Pullen, senior, Colgan
Running back: Kalvon Sanders, senior, Gar-Field
Running back: Felix Hammond Donkoh, senior, Potomac
Wide receiver: Devon Grant, senior, Colgan
Wide receiver: Kyle Musselman, junior, Forest Park
Wide receiver: Denzel Lambert, junior, Woodbridge
Tight end: Andrew Perry, junior, Forest Park
Center: Ben Heffron, senior, Forest Park
Lineman: Nathaniel Wright, sophomore, Forest Park
Lineman: Armand Tubbs, senior, Freedom
Lineman: Jacobi Reynolds, senior, Gar-Field
Lineman: Ke’Andre Gatling-Freeman, senior, Hylton
Kicker: Owen Ravert, senior, Forest Park
All-purpose: Adric Johnson, senior, Gar-Field
Kick returner: Kam Courtney, junior, Freedom
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Lineman: Jewel Harris, junior, Freedom
Lineman: TJ Bush, senior, Freedom
Lineman: Quswarrah Kayed, senior, Potomac
End: Sean Leach Jr., junior, Hylton
End: Xavier Simmons, senior, Woodbridge
Linebacker: Andrew Byrd, senior, Colgan
Linebacker: Devin Reeves, sophomore, Freedom
Linebacker: Isaiah Harper, junior, Freedom
Linebacker: Ja'Bari Odoemenem, senior, Woodbridge
Back: Kendall Bannister, senior, Freedom
Back: Kam Courtney, junior, Freedom
Back: EJ Reid, junior, Freedom
Back: Victor Ssegawa, senior, Gar-Field
Punter: Michael Dankwa, senior, Woodbridge
All-purpose: Marquis Gardner, junior, Woodbridge
Punt returner: JuJu Preston, sophomore, Freedom
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
Line: Jaylyn Jones, senior, Forest Park
Line: Justice Apenkwah, senior, Gar-Field
Line: Morgan Marshall, senior, Hylton
End: Abram Bashaw, senior, Potomac
End: Evan Smith, senior, Colgan
Linebacker: De’amonte Ferrufino, senior, Gar-Field
Linebacker: Marvin Pereira, senior, Gar-Field
Linebacker: Felix Hammond Donkoh, senior, Potomac
Linebacker: Michael Trawally, senior, Potomac
Back: OC Nurse, senior, Forest Park
Back: Kalvon Sanders, senior, Gar-Field
Back: Kaden Lewis, senior, Potomac
Back: Ethen Horne, junior, Woodbridge
Punter: Braxton Brooks, senior, Colgan
All-purpose: Keanan Twyman, senior, Forest Park
Punt returner: Jordan Terry, Gar-Field, senior
Offensive player of the year: Jeffrey Overton Jr, Freedom
Defensive player of the year: TJ Bush, Freedom
Coach of the year: Darryl Overton, Freedom
