FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tristan Evans, junior, Freedom

Running back: Jovan Cook, senior, Forest Park

Running back: Jeffrey Overton Jr., sophomore, Freedom

Running back: Jordan Terry, senior, Gar-Field

Wide receiver: E.J. Reid, junior, Freedom

Wide receiver: Kam Courtney, junior, Freedom

Wide receiver: JuJu Preston, sophomore, Freedom

Tight end: Aaron Duncan, junior, Freedom

Center: Walter Hughes, junior, Freedom

Lineman: Michael Blados, senior, Forest Park

Lineman: Adrian Crespin, senior, Freedom

Lineman: Ju’elz Stanley-Jackson-Fleming, junior, Freedom

Lineman: Quswarrah Kayed, senior, Potomac

Kicker: James McKay, senior, Freedom

All-purpose: Tyler Henry, junior, Colgan

Kick returner: Ethen Horne, junior, Woodbridge

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Quinton Pulley, senior, Forest Park

Running back: Thomas Pullen, senior, Colgan

Running back: Kalvon Sanders, senior, Gar-Field

Running back: Felix Hammond Donkoh, senior, Potomac

Wide receiver: Devon Grant, senior, Colgan

Wide receiver: Kyle Musselman, junior, Forest Park

Wide receiver: Denzel Lambert, junior, Woodbridge

Tight end: Andrew Perry, junior, Forest Park

Center: Ben Heffron, senior, Forest Park

Lineman: Nathaniel Wright, sophomore, Forest Park

Lineman: Armand Tubbs, senior, Freedom

Lineman: Jacobi Reynolds, senior, Gar-Field

Lineman: Ke’Andre Gatling-Freeman, senior, Hylton

Kicker: Owen Ravert, senior, Forest Park

All-purpose: Adric Johnson, senior, Gar-Field

Kick returner: Kam Courtney, junior, Freedom

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Lineman: Jewel Harris, junior, Freedom

Lineman: TJ Bush, senior, Freedom

Lineman: Quswarrah Kayed, senior, Potomac

End: Sean Leach Jr., junior, Hylton

End: Xavier Simmons, senior, Woodbridge

Linebacker: Andrew Byrd, senior, Colgan

Linebacker: Devin Reeves, sophomore, Freedom

Linebacker: Isaiah Harper, junior, Freedom

Linebacker: Ja'Bari Odoemenem, senior, Woodbridge

Back: Kendall Bannister, senior, Freedom

Back: Kam Courtney, junior, Freedom

Back: EJ Reid, junior, Freedom

Back: Victor Ssegawa, senior, Gar-Field

Punter: Michael Dankwa, senior, Woodbridge

All-purpose: Marquis Gardner, junior, Woodbridge

Punt returner: JuJu Preston, sophomore, Freedom

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

Line: Jaylyn Jones, senior, Forest Park

Line: Justice Apenkwah, senior, Gar-Field

Line: Morgan Marshall, senior, Hylton

End: Abram Bashaw, senior, Potomac

End: Evan Smith, senior, Colgan

Linebacker: De’amonte Ferrufino, senior, Gar-Field

Linebacker: Marvin Pereira, senior, Gar-Field

Linebacker: Felix Hammond Donkoh, senior, Potomac

Linebacker: Michael Trawally, senior, Potomac

Back: OC Nurse, senior, Forest Park

Back: Kalvon Sanders, senior, Gar-Field

Back: Kaden Lewis, senior, Potomac

Back: Ethen Horne, junior, Woodbridge

Punter: Braxton Brooks, senior, Colgan

All-purpose: Keanan Twyman, senior, Forest Park

Punt returner: Jordan Terry, Gar-Field, senior

Offensive player of the year: Jeffrey Overton Jr, Freedom

Defensive player of the year: TJ Bush, Freedom

Coach of the year: Darryl Overton, Freedom

