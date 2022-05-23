FIRST TEAM
Position, Name, School, Year
Forward: Mattie Edozie, Forest Park, 11
Forward: Stephanie Reyes, Gar-Field, 11
Forward: Samantha Deguzman, Colgan, 11
Forward: Mia Arevalo-Delcid, Colgan, 11
Midfielder: Alyssa Deguzman, Colgan, 12
Midfielder: Alana Beasley, Colgan, 12
Midfielder: Kylee Mitchell, Gar-Field, 12
Midfielder: Nicole Cargill, Forest Park, 11
Defender: Ella Pickup, Woodbridge, 11
Defender: Kamryn Winger, Colgan, 10
Defender: Megan Colcombe, Forest Park, 12
Defender: Cambria Kendall, Colgan, 10
At-Large: Aryanna Oliver, Woodbridge, 9
At-Large: Kirsten Shulsky, Colgan, 12
At-Large: Anna Simmons, Colgan, 11
Goalkeeper: Chase Rooney, Colgan, 9
Player of the year: Samantha Deguzman, Colgan, 11
Coach of the Year: Tom Warzywak, Colgan
SECOND TEAM
Forward: Briana Denekas, Hylton, 10
Forward: Taylor Murphy, Woodbridge, 12
Forward: Bibi Azimi, Woodbridge, 12
Forward: Emme Rivera, Colgan, 10
Midfielder: Olivia Dingman, Hylton, 11
Midfielder: Lenzi Price, Forest Park, 12
Midfielder: Selena Alfaro-Young, Freedom, 10
Midfielder: Cassie Villafan, Colgan, 10
Defender: Amanda Obeng, Hylton, 11
Defender: Keyla Mendoza, Gar-Field, 11
Defender: Maggie Neall, Forest Park, 11
Defender: Alexis Andrews-Thompson, Colgan, 12
At-Large: Alyssa Bassett, Hylton, 9
At-Large: Lizzy Kelly, Hylton, 11
At-Large: Malia Sarmac, Woodbridge, 10
Goalkeeper: Gwen Doughty, Woodbridge 9
