13_Inside_NoVa_Colgan_vs_Woodbridge_Baseball_Softball__S519272.jpg

Colgan pitcher Morgan Thornton. Photo by Doug Stroud

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher Morgan Thornton Charles J. Colgan 12th

Pitcher Corinne Knapp C. D. Hylton 12th

Pitcher Jenna Langley Forest Park 11th

Catcher Kassidy Garvey Forest Park 12th

1st Base Catie Hopkins Charles J. Colgan 12th

2nd Base Aubrey Matice C. D. Hylton 12th

3rd Base Isabella Piacesi Charles J. Colgan 12th

Shortstop Kendall Bentley Charles J. Colgan 12th

Outfielder Madisyn Olson Forest Park 11th

Outfielder Trinity Mizelle C. D. Hylton 11th

Outfielder Mari Roman Charles J. Colgan 11th

Outfielder Jada Holt Woodbridge 9th

DP/Flex Grace Thompson C. D. Hylton 9th

Utility Arianna Prymak Woodbridge 12th

Player of the Year Morgan Thornton Charles J. Colgan 12th

Coach of the Year Amanda Cahow Gar-Field

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher Grace Clary Woodbridge 10th

Pitcher Amaya McPherson Gar-Field 9th

Pitcher Julie Richie C. D. Hylton 9th

Catcher Halee Hawkins Charles J. Colgan 12th

1st Base Kendall Gobin C. D. Hylton 12th

2nd Base Alexis Beach Woodbridge 10th

3rd Base Hailey Johnson Woodbridge 9th

Shortstop Lexi Murphy Forest Park 10th

Outfielder Anna Wolf Forest Park 9th

Outfielder Izzi Adams Charles J. Colgan 11th

Outfielder Kylie Barbier Woodbridge 9th

Outfielder McKenzie Dewhurst Gar-Field 10th

DP/Flex Kasey Pope Woodbridge 12th

Utility Ellie Rhodes C. D. Hylton 10th

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.