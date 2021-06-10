FIRST TEAM
Pitcher Morgan Thornton Charles J. Colgan 12th
Pitcher Corinne Knapp C. D. Hylton 12th
Pitcher Jenna Langley Forest Park 11th
Catcher Kassidy Garvey Forest Park 12th
1st Base Catie Hopkins Charles J. Colgan 12th
2nd Base Aubrey Matice C. D. Hylton 12th
3rd Base Isabella Piacesi Charles J. Colgan 12th
Shortstop Kendall Bentley Charles J. Colgan 12th
Outfielder Madisyn Olson Forest Park 11th
Outfielder Trinity Mizelle C. D. Hylton 11th
Outfielder Mari Roman Charles J. Colgan 11th
Outfielder Jada Holt Woodbridge 9th
DP/Flex Grace Thompson C. D. Hylton 9th
Utility Arianna Prymak Woodbridge 12th
Player of the Year Morgan Thornton Charles J. Colgan 12th
Coach of the Year Amanda Cahow Gar-Field
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher Grace Clary Woodbridge 10th
Pitcher Amaya McPherson Gar-Field 9th
Pitcher Julie Richie C. D. Hylton 9th
Catcher Halee Hawkins Charles J. Colgan 12th
1st Base Kendall Gobin C. D. Hylton 12th
2nd Base Alexis Beach Woodbridge 10th
3rd Base Hailey Johnson Woodbridge 9th
Shortstop Lexi Murphy Forest Park 10th
Outfielder Anna Wolf Forest Park 9th
Outfielder Izzi Adams Charles J. Colgan 11th
Outfielder Kylie Barbier Woodbridge 9th
Outfielder McKenzie Dewhurst Gar-Field 10th
DP/Flex Kasey Pope Woodbridge 12th
Utility Ellie Rhodes C. D. Hylton 10th
