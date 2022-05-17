690A6444.jpg

With the game now tied and the bases full, Woodbridge's Sarah Medellin steps to the plate with a big smile and bigger bat en route to her team's come-from-behind victory over host Forest Park on Monday, May 24, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

Position, name, school, year

Pitcher: Jenna Langley, Forest Park 12

Pitcher: Grace Clary, Woodbridge 12

Pitcher: Ava Johns, Colgan 12

Catcher: Sarah Medellin, Woodbridge 12

1st Base: Kayli Lamboy, Colgan 9

2nd Base: Keyonce Ewell, Colgan 10

3rd Base: Janel Day, Forest Park 11

Shortstop: Reina Washington, Woodbridge 12

Outfielder: Jericho Tate, Woodbridge 10

Outfielder: Kylie Barbier, Woodbridge 10

Outfielder: Izzy Adame, Colgan 10

DP-Flex: Mari Nicholson, Colgan 10

At-Large: Trinity Mizelle, Hylton 12

At-Large: Mari Roman, Colgan 12

Player of the Year: Sarah Medellin, Woodbridge 12

Coach of the Year: Nicole Belk Woodbridge

SECOND TEAM

Position, name, school, year

Pitcher: Wynema Thomas, Potomac 12

Pitcher: Amaya McPherson, Gar-Field 10

Pitcher: Julianne Ritchie, Hylton 10

Catcher: Ariana Patterson, Potomac 10

1st Base: Olivia Langley, Forest Park 10

2nd Base: Kya Jones, Potomac 11

3rd Base: Mikayla Amos, Potomac 10

Shortstop: Alexis Murphy, Forest Park 11

Outfielder: Madisyn Olson, Forest Park 12

Outfielder: Kiersten Miller, Forest Park 10

Outfielder: Ava Patterson, Potomac 9

DP-Flex: Alexa McMillan, Woodbridge 10

At-Large: McKenzie Dewhurst, Gar-Field 11

At-Large: Caelin Minnis, Hylton 11

