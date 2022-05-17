FIRST TEAM
Position, name, school, year
Pitcher: Jenna Langley, Forest Park 12
Pitcher: Grace Clary, Woodbridge 12
Pitcher: Ava Johns, Colgan 12
Catcher: Sarah Medellin, Woodbridge 12
1st Base: Kayli Lamboy, Colgan 9
2nd Base: Keyonce Ewell, Colgan 10
3rd Base: Janel Day, Forest Park 11
Shortstop: Reina Washington, Woodbridge 12
Outfielder: Jericho Tate, Woodbridge 10
Outfielder: Kylie Barbier, Woodbridge 10
Outfielder: Izzy Adame, Colgan 10
DP-Flex: Mari Nicholson, Colgan 10
At-Large: Trinity Mizelle, Hylton 12
At-Large: Mari Roman, Colgan 12
Player of the Year: Sarah Medellin, Woodbridge 12
Coach of the Year: Nicole Belk Woodbridge
SECOND TEAM
Position, name, school, year
Pitcher: Wynema Thomas, Potomac 12
Pitcher: Amaya McPherson, Gar-Field 10
Pitcher: Julianne Ritchie, Hylton 10
Catcher: Ariana Patterson, Potomac 10
1st Base: Olivia Langley, Forest Park 10
2nd Base: Kya Jones, Potomac 11
3rd Base: Mikayla Amos, Potomac 10
Shortstop: Alexis Murphy, Forest Park 11
Outfielder: Madisyn Olson, Forest Park 12
Outfielder: Kiersten Miller, Forest Park 10
Outfielder: Ava Patterson, Potomac 9
DP-Flex: Alexa McMillan, Woodbridge 10
At-Large: McKenzie Dewhurst, Gar-Field 11
At-Large: Caelin Minnis, Hylton 11
